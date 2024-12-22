Vote: Who was the 2024 national high school volleyball player of the year?
The 2024 fall high school sports season is officially in the books.
To put a bow on an exciting few months of action, High School on SI is highlighting some of the top players from the best teams across the country.
Now, it’s your turn to choose which standout deserves the honor of national player of the year for volleyball.
Here are 25 nominees for High School on SI’s national volleyball player of the year. Voting remains open until Monday, Jan. 6, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time. The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Editor’s Note: Our feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
High School on SI national volleyball player of the year candidates
1. Bellamie Beus, jr., Skyview (Idaho)
Beus had 595 kills, 335 digs, 58 aces and 54 blocks this season for Skyview, which fell to Madison in the Class 6A title match. The outside hitter is committed to Kentucky.
2. Chloe Elarton, sr., Valor Christian (Colorado)
Elarton had 917 assists as a senior for a Valor Christian team that won its third straight state title. The Georgia signee closed her prep career with 3,089 assists.
3. Audrey Flanagan, jr., Mira Costa (California)
Flanagan shined this season for Mira Costa with 478 kills and 209 digs. The versatile junior is committed to Wisconsin.
4. Navea Gauthier, sr., Shelby (Michigan)
Gauthier tallied 905 kills this fall and wrapped up her Shelby career with 3,520, the third-most all-time nationally. She is an Ohio State signee.
5. Carly Gilk, sr., Champlin Park (Minnesota)
Gilk had 511 kills as Champlin Park placed second at the Class 4A state tournament. The Minnesota signee also had 343 digs, 42 aces and 39 blocks.
6. Julia Grace, sr., Notre Dame Academy (Kentucky)
A defensive specialist, Grace had 584 digs as a senior for Notre Dame Academy. The Xavier signee also added 59 aces.
7. Fallon Humphries, sr., Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Mississippi)
Humphries logged 513 kills this fall for state champion Madison-Ridgeland Academy. Humphries will play college volleyball for North Florida.
8. Kylie Kleckner, jr., Byron Nelson (Texas)
A Washington commit, Kleckner was the top offensive option for Class 6A Division II champion Byron Nelson. She tallied 573 kills, 297 digs, 54 blocks and 50 aces.
9. Kaira Knox, sr., Nolensville (Tennessee)
Knox did it all as a senior for Class AAA state champion Nolensville, recording 487 kills, 288 digs, 49 blocks and 47 aces. She is a Western Kentucky signee.
10. Mae Kordas, sr., Cathedral Catholic (California)
Kordas notched 451 kills for a Cathedral Catholic squad that went on to capture the Open Division title. The Yale commit had 18 kills in a title game sweep of Archbishop Mitty.
11. Lindsey Mangelson, sr., Hamilton Southeastern (Indiana)
Mangelson dominated with 549 kills as a senior. The Mississippi State signee ended her prep career as a two-time state champion.
12. Addison Massey, jr., Las Cruces (New Mexico)
Massey had 516 kills as Las Cruces finished 27-0 to win a second straight Class 5A state title. The junior also recorded 236 digs.
13. Paris McQuirter, sr., McGill-Toolen (Alabama)
McQuirter wrapped up her senior season with 590 kills, 344 digs, 63 blocks and 50 aces. The North Alabama signee had 25 kills in the Class 7A title match which McGill-Toolen won in five sets.
14. Chloe Meester, sr., Mt. Vernon (Iowa)
Meester tallied 559 kills for a Mt. Vernon team that finished 44-4 overall en route to the Class 3A title. The Louisville signee also had 232 digs and 63 aces.
15. Caleigh Ponn, sr., Hidden Valley (Virginia)
Ponn showcased her versatility this season with 550 kills and 341 digs. A Kansas State signee, Ponn helped Hidden Valley claim a second straight Class 3A title.
16. Madison Quest, sr., Divine Savior Holy Angels (Wisconsin)
Quest, a four-time all-state selection, led Divine Savior Holy Angels to a third consecutive Division I title. Quest, who tallied 1,926 kills during her prep career, is staying home for college to compete for Wisconsin.
17. Molly Robertson, so., North Allegheny (Pennsylvania)
Robertson was an all-around star for a North Allegheny team that went 21-1 overall en route to the Class 4A state title. She had 391 kills and 250 digs.
18. Josalyn Samuels, fr., Harrisburg (South Dakota)
Samuels became a varsity standout as an eighth-grader and has helped lead Harrisburg to two state titles. She had 870 assists this season and is already closing in on 2,000 for her prep career.
19. Teraya Sigler, sr., Horizon (Arizona)
Sigler had 619 kills, 351 digs and 64 aces for Horizon en route to the Class 5A state title. Sigler will play for Nebraska at the next level.
20. Charlee Solomon, sr., Papillion-LaVista South (Nebraska)
Solomon did a little bit of everything as a senior for Papillion-LaVista South, which captured the Class A state title. The Jacksonville State signee had 610 assists and 307 kills.
21. Macaria Spears, sr., Prestonwood Christian (Texas)
A Texas signee, Spears led Prestonwood Christian to a 37-2 overall record and the program’s third consecutive TAPPS 6A state title. She had 649 kills, 89 total blocks, 276 digs and 44 aces this fall.
22. Paige Thies, sr., Oregon City (Oregon)
Thies carried Oregon City to the Class 6A state championship match for the second straight season. The Arizona signee finished her prep career with 1,823 kills.
23. Livia Ward, sr., Mount St. Mary (Oklahoma)
Ward served up 1,233 assists as a senior for Class 5A state champion Mount St. Mary. The Washington State signee also had 372 digs, 148 kills, 59 blocks and 43 aces.
24. Aniya Warren, sr., Benet Academy (Illinois)
Warren had 310 digs this season and 1,649 digs for her career. The Purdue signee helped lead Benet Academy to a 40-2 overall record and a second-place finish at the Class 4A state tournament.
25. Ayanna Watson, jr., Bishop Gorman (Nevada)
Watson piled up 705 kills as a junior for Class 5A state championship Bishop Gorman. She is an all-around player who also had 386 digs, 44 aces and 40 blocks.
