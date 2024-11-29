St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei: Live score, updates from CIF high school football championship
Here we go again.
The Division 1 California high school football state championship has come down to national titans Mater Dei and St. John Bosco.
Mater Dei thumped St. John Bosco during the regular season, but these two teams have a history of splitting their season series.
Mater Dei enters the game ranked No. 1 in the national High School on SI Top 25, while St. John Bosco is No. 10.
Follow along below for live updates from the 2024 CIF Division 1 state championship game, which starts at 7 p.m. PT Friday, Nov. 29, at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach.
You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei, Division 1 championship game live updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh the page and scroll down for the latest.
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports