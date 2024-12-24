Which team should be crowned 2024 high school football national champion? Mater Dei? Milton? North Crowley?
Since mid-August, high school football teams across the nation have battled for championships.
High School on SI has followed this journey and posted its weekly Power 25 national rankings. Now, with the champions having been crowned in every state, we have four candidates for who will top our final rankings and be crowned national champion.
Who should be No. 1 when the final Power 25 is announced? We have four finalists for one lofty spot.
NATIONAL NO. 1 FINALISTS
Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (11-1)
The Gaels’ only loss was to Mater Dei in early September, and they defeated Kahuku, St. Thomas Aquinas (in Fort Lauderdale) and Orange Lutheran before romping through their league schedule en route to a fourth consecutive Nevada Class 5A Division I championship.
Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (13-0)
The Monarchs have topped our rankings for 18 consecutive weeks, mastering a schedule that included Centennial (twice), California’s unofficial top public school program, along with Bishop Gorman, St. Frances Academy, Kahuku, St. John Bosco (twice) and finally De La Salle in the CIF Open Division championship game.
Milton (Ga.) (15-0)
The Eagles didn’t face the national powers that Mater Dei did during their nonleague slate but do own victories over Buford and Lee County on their way to a Georgia 5A championship. They defeated Langston Hughes 56-35 in the final.
North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (16-0)
The Panthers haven’t played anyone outside the Lone Star State, but their early-season win over DeSoto, their 36-34 UIL 6A Division 1 semifinal victory over Duncanville and their 50-21 championship-clinching win over Westlake are as impressive as any team's victories.
