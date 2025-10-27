Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (10/27/2025)
Congratulations to David Dennison III of Bethel Park (Pennsylvania) for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll. Dennison III ran for 244 yards and four touchdowns and added a receiving score in a 33-16 win over South Fayette.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Kaegan Ash, sr., Mount Enterprise (Texas) football
Ash had 34 carries for 495 yards and seven touchdowns with five two-point conversions in an 82-60 shootout win over Lovelady. The Texas Tech commit is up to 9,055 career rushing yards, the fifth-most in Texas high school football history.
2. Samir Crosby, sr., Greensburg Central Catholic (Pennsylvania) football
Crosby finished with 326 yards of total offense and five touchdowns — two rushing, three passing — in a 36-7 win over Leechburg.
3. Radley Geiss, sr., Dana Hills (California) football
Geiss had 26 carries for 241 yards and five touchdowns as Dana Hills fell to Laguna Beach, 49-40.
4. Marcus Hahm, sr., Sunset (Oregon) football
Hahm accounted for 449 yards of total offense and nine touchdowns — six rushing, three passing — in a 79-62 victory over Beaverton.
5. Jayden Jackson, sr., Fort White (Florida) football
Jackson accounted for four touchdowns on offense and intercepted two passes on defense as Fort White trounced Hamilton County, 35-6.
6. Kaedyn Marable, sr., Battle Ground Academy (Tennessee) football
Marable, a Columbia commit, connected on 17 of 20 passes for 282 yards with six touchdowns in a 56-14 rout of Goodpasture Christian.
7. Jake Morrow, sr., Grand Blanc Community (Michigan) football
Morrow completed 19 of 22 passes for 371 yards with three touchdowns in a 40-36 come-from-behind win over Romeo.
8. Roye Oliver III, so., Hamilton (Arizona) football
Oliver III had seven receptions for 210 yards and two touchdowns with a 58-yard punt return score in a 28-12 win over Basha. The sophomore has 25 receiving touchdowns on the year, a new Arizona Class 6A single-season record.
9. Abel Paul, jr., Livingston (New Jersey) football
Paul dominated with 522 rushing yards and seven touchdowns as Livingston defeated Montclair, 49-39.
10. Isaac Ryon, sr., Lackawanna Trail (Pennsylvania) football
Ryon needed just 13 carries to run for 370 yards and five touchdowns in a 40-14 victory over Riverside.
11. Noah Sowden, sr., Marlborough (Massachusetts) football
Sowden ran for 387 yards — a new single-game school record — and four touchdowns in a 55-28 win over Nashoba.
12. D.J. Tandy, sr., Archbishop Williams (Massachusetts) soccer
Tandy scored four goals in a 4-2 comeback victory over Monomoy.
13. Jack Thomas, sr., Palisades (California) football
Thomas threw for 421 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns as Palisades took down Hamilton, 46-30.
14. Jayzon Thompson, sr., Anderson County (Tennessee) football
Thompson turned 21 carries into 347 yards and seven touchdowns in a 49-27 win over South Doyle.
15. Tyrieke Wade, sr., Valdosta (Georgia) football
Wade completed 17 of 19 passes for 265 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions as Valdosta outlasted Tift County, 48-35. The senior also ran for a score.
16. Judson Walls, sr., Central Fellowship Christian Academy (Georgia) football
Walls scored six total touchdowns in a 56-32 win over Cherokee Christian.
17. Anthony Zieaba, sr., Bergen Charter (New Jersey) soccer
Zieaba netted four goals in a 7-1 victory over Timothy Christian.
