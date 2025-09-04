Omaha Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-5, 2025
There are 50 games scheduled across the Omaha metro area on Thursday, September 4 and Friday, September 5. You can follow every game live on our Omaha Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The big matchup of the weekend is between Millard South and Millward West in the Omaha area.
Omaha High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Omaha metro area Thursday, September 4. You can follow on our Omaha Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
North Star vs Papillion-LaVista, 7:00 PM
Omaha High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
There are 49 games scheduled across the Omaha metro area on Friday, September 5. You can follow every game on our Omaha Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Schuyler vs Concordia, 7:00 PM
Mount Michael Benedictine vs Scotus, 7:00 PM
Milford vs Louisville, 7:00 PM
Yutan vs Bishop Neumann, 7:00 PM
West Point-Beemer vs Tekamah-Herman, 7:00 PM
Fort Calhoun vs Roncalli Catholic, 7:00 PM
Brownell Talbot vs Falls City, 7:00 PM
Douglas County West vs Nebraska City, 7:00 PM
Boys Town vs Syracuse, 7:00 PM
Archbishop Bergan vs Ponca, 7:00 PM
Auburn vs Lincoln Lutheran, 7:00 PM
Wahoo vs Ashland-Greenwood, 7:00 PM
North Bend Central vs Oakland-Craig, 7:00 PM
Lakeview vs Adams Central, 7:00 PM
Omaha North vs Papillion-LaVista South, 7:00 PM
Omaha Central vs Omaha South, 7:00 PM
Millard South vs Millard West, 7:00 PM
Conestoga vs Arlington, 7:00 PM
Standing Bear vs Skutt Catholic, 7:00 PM
Seward vs Waverly, 7:00 PM
Lincoln vs Omaha Northwest, 7:00 PM
Ralston vs Gross Catholic, 7:00 PM
Omaha Westview vs Fremont, 7:00 PM
Lexington vs Platteview, 7:00 PM
Columbus vs Omaha Westside, 7:00 PM
Norris vs Gretna, 7:00 PM
Elkhorn vs Plattsmouth, 7:00 PM
Pius X vs Blair, 7:00 PM
Gretna East vs Bennington, 7:00 PM
Creighton Prep vs Burke, 7:00 PM
Bryan vs Lincoln Northeast, 7:00 PM
Benson vs Omaha Buena Vista, 7:00 PM
Bellevue West vs Elkhorn South, 7:00 PM
Bellevue East vs Norfolk, 7:00 PM
Millard North vs Cherry Creek, 7:00 PM
Mt. Ayr vs Riverside, 7:00 PM
St. Albert vs IKM/Manning, 7:00 PM
Treynor vs Van Meter, 7:00 PM
Tri-Center vs Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG), 7:00 PM
Missouri Valley vs Logan-Magnolia, 7:00 PM
A-H-S-T vs Red Oak, 7:00 PM
Underwood vs Interstate 35, 7:00 PM
Clarinda vs Shenandoah, 7:00 PM
Lincoln vs Sioux City North, 7:00 PM
Storm Lake vs Jefferson, 7:00 PM
Glenwood vs Harlan, 7:00 PM
Atlantic vs Denison-Schleswig, 7:00 PM
Lewis Central vs Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7:00 PM
