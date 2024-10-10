Arbor View vs. Bishop Gorman football: How to watch live stream (10/11/2024)
One of the nation's top high school football teams will face an undefeated foe on Thursday night when nationally-ranked Bishop Gorman takes on Arbor View in Las Vegas.
The Gaels are No. 5 in the latest SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings, but Arbor View has yet to lose a game and is averaging more than 40 points per contest so far this season.
You can watch Bishop Gorman vs. Arbor View live on the NFHS Network.
How to watch Arbor View vs. Bishop Gorman live stream:
What: No. 5 Bishop Gorman puts its national ranking to the test on the road against unbeaten Arbor View
When: 6:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, October 10
Where: Arbor View High School | Las Vegas, Nevada
How to watch the live stream online: Watch Bishop Gorman vs. Arbor View live on the NFHS Network
Bishop Gorman Gaels (5-1)
The Gaels are loaded with Division I talent and are a real contender for a high school football national title.
Their only loss this season came against reigning national champion and current No. 1 Mater Dei (CA), and they have several impressive wins, including victories over No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) and formerly-ranked Orange Lutheran (CA).
Bishop Gorman kicked off league play two weeks ago, and the Gaels have won their first two in-state games by a combined score of 99-0.
Arbor View Aggies (6-0)
The Aggies began their season in thrilling fashion with a 45-44 victory on the road against Lincoln (CA) in San Diego.
Since then, they have only had one close game and have outscored their opponents by an average of nearly three touchdowns.
With an electric offense and three players ranked in the Top 20 Nevada Class of 2025 recruits, they could make things difficult for one of the top teams in the country come Thursday night.
