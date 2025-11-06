New Hampshire High School Football Player-of-the-Year Candidates Announced
10 semifinalists for the 2025 Joe Yukica New Hampshire Player of the Year have been announced
The Joe Yukica/New Hampshire Chapter of the National Football Foundation has released the 10 semifinalists for the 2025 Yukica Player-of-the-Year Award, as chosen by the foundation’s Joe Yukica Player-of-the-Year committee:
Nate Bowen (Bishop Guertin)
Robert Durkin (Windham)
Brody Helton (Bedford)
Cody Jackson (Nashua South)
Bennett Matthews (Bedford)
Ryland Raudelunas (Souhegan)
Rocco Roy (Bishop Guertin)
Jacob Schuff (Manchester Memorial)
Josh Tripp (Nashua South)
Jordan Zaninni (Salem)
The Yukica Award represents the most outstanding NHIAA football player each year. Three finalists will be released on Nov. 20 and the winner will be announced Nov. 27. Voting by NHIAA head coaches and statewide media members will determine the three finalists and this year’s winner.
Souhegan’s JJ Bright won the inaugural award in 2023, and Campbell’s Scott Hershberger was last year’s winner.
