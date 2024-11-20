Predicting the winners of the 2024 New Hampshire high school football state championships
The 2024 New Hampshire high school football season is on to the state championships/semifinals, and High School on SI has chosen winners for every game.
The state championships/semifinals are on Friday and Saturday, November 22-23.
DIVISION 1
No. 4 Pinkerton (9-3) at No. 1 Bedford (10-0)
PREDICTION: Bedford 30, Pinkerton 22
No. 3 Londonderry (7-3) at No. 2 Exeter (10-0)
PREDICTION: Exeter 24, Londonderry 20
DIVISION 2
State championship game
Souhegan (9-2) vs. Pelham (10-1)
PREDICTION: Pelham 28, Souhegan 20
DIVISION 3
State championship game
Inter-Lakes-Moultonborough (9-1) vs. Campbell (10-0)
PREDICTION: Campbell 35, Inter-Lakes-Moultonborough 26
DIVISION 4
Mascoma Valley - State champion
