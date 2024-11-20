High School

Predicting the winners of the 2024 New Hampshire high school football state championships

High School on SI picks the winners of each NHIAA state championship/semifinal game

Andy Villamarzo

The 2024 New Hampshire high school football season is on to the state championships/semifinals, and High School on SI has chosen winners for every game.

New Hampshire high school football playoff brackets; Scores, NHIAA State Semifinal/Championship Updates

The state championships/semifinals are on Friday and Saturday, November 22-23.

New Hampshire high school football state championship/semifinal predictions

DIVISION 1

No. 4 Pinkerton (9-3) at No. 1 Bedford (10-0)

PREDICTION: Bedford 30, Pinkerton 22

No. 3 Londonderry (7-3) at No. 2 Exeter (10-0)

PREDICTION: Exeter 24, Londonderry 20

DIVISION 2

State championship game

Souhegan (9-2) vs. Pelham (10-1)

PREDICTION: Pelham 28, Souhegan 20

DIVISION 3

State championship game

Inter-Lakes-Moultonborough (9-1) vs. Campbell (10-0)

PREDICTION: Campbell 35, Inter-Lakes-Moultonborough 26

DIVISION 4

Mascoma Valley - State champion

