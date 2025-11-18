Vote: Who is the New Hampshire High School Football Player of the Week? - Nov. 18, 2025
Here are the New Hampshire High School Football Player of the Week candidates following Week 11 of the New Hampshire high school football season.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Colin Tinnin of Keene.
Voting ends Nov. 23rd at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Micah Adams (Hillsboro-Deering)
Adams recorded 11 tackles and intercepted a pass during Hillsboro-Deering’s 34-20 victory over Mascoma in the Division IV title game.
Michael Fiengo (Souhegan)
Fiengo, Souhegan’s starting quarterback, completed 9-of-10 passes for 164 yards and four touchdowns, and also ran for a team-high 72 yards in Souhegan’s 47-14 triumph over Pelham in the Division II semifinals.
Brody Helton (Bedford)
Helton rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in top-seeded Bedford’s 44-13 victory over eighth-seeded Winnacunnet in the Division I quarterfinals. He also ran in two two-point conversion attempts.
Robert King (Hillsboro-Deering)
King rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and caught a 15-yard pass as top-seeded Hillsboro-Deering beat second-seeded Mascoma 34-20 in the Division IV championship game.
Colvin Levesque (Nashua South)
Levesque recorded four tackles and caught seven passes for 93 yards and a touchdown in a 31-14 triumph over Bishop Guertin that advanced the Panthers to the Division I semifinals.
Sam Levine (Nashua South)
Levine, a senior running back, rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries to lead fourth-seeded Nashua South to a 31-14 victory over Bishop Guertin in the Division I quarterfinals.
Joseph Osanya (Pinkerton)
Osanya led the Pinkerton rushing attack with 115 yards on 14 carries, including a 47-yard touchdown, to help the Astros defeat Windam 34-6 in the Division I quarterfinals.
Ollie Service (Trinity)
Service, a senior quarterback, completed 11-of-17 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a 46-yard TD in Trinity’s 29-27 victory over Plymouth in the Division II semifinals.
Brody Smith (Souhegan)
mith, a senior wide receiver, caught two touchdown passes and returned the second-half kickoff 85 yards for a TD as top-seeded Souhegan beat fourth-seeded Pelham 47-14 in the Division II semifinals.
Ben Valenti (Plymouth)
Valenti ran for 307 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries during Plymouth’s 29-27 loss to Trinity in the Division II semifinals.
