Bergen Catholic To Face Winslow Township (New Jersey) In 2025
When the 2025 season rolls around in New Jersey, two of the state's best will be going at it.
Best private versus top public football programs in the Garden State that is.
According to a post by Gridiron Access, nationally ranked Bergen Catholic will face off against state powerhouse Winslow Township in the 2025 season. No date has been set as of yet for the huge in-state matchup.
In 2024, both programs earned state championships in their respective classifications in New Jersey. Bergen Catholic defeated Don Bosco Prep for the Non-Public School state crown, awhile Winslow Township took home the Group IV Public State title.
Both teams just recently found out who their opponents will be for the 2025 Battle at the Beach in Ocean City. Bergen Catholic will be facing off against East St. Louis and Winslow Township will take on IMG Academy National.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi