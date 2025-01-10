Bill Belichick Makes Visits To New Jersey Football Powers Bergen Catholic, Don Bosco Prep
No, Bill Belichick isn't returning to the National Football League (NFL).
Yes, he's visiting anywhere and seemingly everywhere along the East Coast to meet with recruits.
On Thursday, the 6-time Super Bowl champion head coach made his rounds around the Garden State and visited state powerhouses Bergen Catholic and Don Bosco Prep.
What's making the visits to the schools surreal is Belichick, whom many thought wouldn't be out on the recruiting trail visiting student-athletes at their respective high schools, is not only meeting in-person but also handing out offers on the spot.
One player that got an offer on Thursday was Bergen Catholic junior running back Najee Calhoun.
Earlier this week, speculation ran rampant for half a day when a report came out that Las Vegas Raiders' minority owner Tom Brady spoke to Belichick about the team's vacant head coaching position and what it could take to lure him back into the NFL.
Belichick refuted reports that he had any interest, as the legendary head coach was in the middle of traveling around New Jersey, visiting high schools and speaking with coaches, recruits.
Now more than ever, Belichick has shown he is doubling down on coaching in 2025 in Chapel Hill for the Tar Heels.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi