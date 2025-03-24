Defending New Jersey Non-Public B State Champion DePaul Catholic announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Garden State and High School On SI New Jersey will share these as we see them.
DePaul Catholic, New Jersey’s defending Non-Public B state champions, who finished second in the final 2024 High School on SI Top-25 Poll, will play another demanding schedule in 2025.
The Spartans kick off their ’25 sked on August 23 with a familiar matchup against Pope John XXIII, echoing the conclusion of their previous season. This game revisits the state championship, where DePaul triumphed over the Lions with a 33-21 score at Met Life Stadium, the home field of the NFL’s New York Giants and Jets. The Spartans also started strong last year, defeating Pope John, which finished 24th in the state a year ago, in their season opener.
In Week 2, DePaul will take on Good Counsel from Maryland, a powerhouse in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. Last season, the Spartans secured a 28-17 victory over the Falcons.
The third week pits DePaul against New York’s Archbishop Stepinac. Despite a high national ranking in 2023, Stepinac struggled last season, finishing with a 1-10 record.
Other teams who finished in the final 2024 High School on SI Top-25 Poll that appear on the Spartans’ 2025 schedule include:
No. 5 Don Bosco Prep
No. 7 St. Joseph Regional
No. 16 Delbarton
No. 22 St. Peter's Prep
Guiding the Spartans is head coach Nicky Campanile, who has compiled a 33-15 record across his four seasons with the team. His brother, Vito Campanile, coaches Bergen Catholic, which has clinched four consecutive Jersey Non-Public A titles. Under Nicky’s leadership, DePaul has captured two state championships in the past three years.
Fueling optimism this season is the return of quarterback Derek Zammit, a 4-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Zammit currently boasts more than 20 college scholarship offers, signaling a promising outlook for the team.
Below is the Spartans’ 2025 regular season schedule.
DePaul Catholic 2025 Football Schedule
August 30 – at Pope John XXIII
September 5 – at Good Counsel (Maryland)
September 12 – Archbishop Stepinac (New York)
September 20 – at Seton Hall Prep
September 26 – vs. Paramus Catholic
October 3 – vs. Don Bosco Prep
October 17 at St. Peter’s Prep
October 25 – at Delbarton
October 31 – vs. St. Joseph Regional
