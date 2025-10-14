High School on SI Northeast Region Football Rankings — Oct. 14, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Not much changed in the Northeast Region Top 10 rankings this week. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep survived in overtime against No. 5 St. Joseph Regional, with the Green Knights not dropping after pushing the Ironmen to the brink.
Behind them, the top teams in New Hampshire (Bedford) and Massachusetts (St. John’s Prep) did climb in the rankings after each posted identical 35-0 scorelines.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northeast Region (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont).
1. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) (6-0) (No. 15 nationally)
Last week: Def. No. 5 St. Joseph Regional 17-14 (OT)
This week: at Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.)
2. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (5-1) (No. 16 nationally)
Last week: Def. Paramus (N.J.) Catholic 45-14
This week: vs. Delbarton (Morristown, N.J.)
3. Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.) (6-0)
Last week: Def. Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.) 33-9
This week: vs. Monsignor Farrell (Staten Island)
4. St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) (6-0)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.)
5. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) (4-2)
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Don Bosco Prep 17-14 (OT)
This week: vs. Pope John Paul XXIII (Sparta, N.J.)
6. Bedford (N.H.) (6-0)
Last week: Def. Nashua (N.H.) North 35-0
This week: at Bishop Guertin (Nashua, N.H.)
7. St. Johns Prep (Danvers, Mass.) (5-0)
Last week: Def. Boston College (Mass.) 35-0
This week: vs. St. John’s (Shrewsbury, Mass.)
8. Glassboro (N.J.) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Cinnaminson (N.J.) 42-0
This week: vs. Schalick (Pittsgrove, N.J.)
9. Old Tappan (N.J.) (6-0)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Wayne Hills (N.J.)
10. Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse, N.Y.) (5-0)
Last week: Def. Rome Free Academy (N.Y.) 66-6
This week: vs. Liverpool (N.Y.)
Under Consideration
Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, Mass.)
DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.)
Hun School (Princeton, N.J.)
New Canaan (Conn.)
North Kingstown (R.I.)
Phillips Exeter Academy (N.H.)
Thornton Academy (Saco, Maine)
Tottenville (Staten Island, N.Y.)
Washington Township (Sewell, N.J.)
Winslow Township (N.J.)