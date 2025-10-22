High School on SI Northeast Region Football Rankings — Oct. 21, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Losses by former No. 3 Iona Prep and No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep led to a shakeup in this week’s rankings. The top teams in New Hampshire (Bedford) and Massachusetts (St. Johns Prep) were the primary beneficiaries, as they continue to climb, while St. Joseph Regional moved up to No. 3 ahead of its showdown with No. 2 Bergen Catholic.
Moving into the rankings this week were a pair of New Jersey teams — Winslow Township at No. 6 and DePaul Catholic, which knocked off St. Peter’s Prep 31-21 to climb to No. 9.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northeast Region (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont).
1. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) (7-0) (No. 15 nationally)
Last week: Def. Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 40-7
This week: vs. Paramus (N.J.) Catholic
2. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (6-1) (No. 16 nationally)
Last week: Def. Delbarton (Morristown, N.J.) 42-7
This week: vs. No. 3 St. Joseph Regional
3. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) (5-2)
Last week: Won by forfeit over Pope John Paul XXIII (Sparta, N.J.)
This week: at No. 2 Bergen Catholic
4. Bedford (N.H.) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Bishop Guertin (Nashua, N.H.) 35-28
This week: at Londonderry (N.H.)
5. St. Johns Prep (Danvers, Mass.) (6-0)
Last week: Def. St. John’s (Shrewsbury, Mass.) 53-19
This week: at Malden Catholic (Mass.)
6. Winslow Township (N.J.) (6-2)
Last week: Def. Mainland Regional (Linwood, N.J.) 41-6
This week: at Cherokee (Marlton, N.J.)
7. Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse, N.Y.) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Liverpool (N.Y.) 42-10
This week: at Cicero-North Syracuse (N.Y.)
8. Glassboro (N.J.) (8-0)
Last week: Def. Schalick (Pittsgrove, N.J.) 35-7
This week: at Woodstown (N.J.)
9. DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.) (5-2)
Last week: Def. St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) 31-21
This week: at Delbarton (Morristown, N.J.)
10. Old Tappan (N.J.) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Wayne Hills (N.J.) 47-28
This week: vs. Pascack Valley (Hillsdale, N.J.)
Under Consideration
Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.)
King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.)
New Canaan (Conn.)
North Kingstown (R.I.)
Phillips Exeter Academy (N.H.)
St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.)
Thornton Academy (Saco, Maine)
Tottenville (Staten Island, N.Y.)
Washington Township (Sewell, N.J.)