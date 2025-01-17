NBA Sixth Man of The Year Has His High School Jersey Number Retired
Minnesota Timberwolves big man and NBA Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid got his high school jersey number retired in a ceremony Thursday evening at his alma mater.
Reid, a New Jersey native, graduated from Roselle Catholic High School in 2018. He wore No. 5 for the Lions, which is now set in a banner on the gymnasium wall to never be worn again.
A majority of Reid’s Minnesota teammates came out to support him on his special night, as a euphoric crowd gathered to honor the local legendary hoops star.
Reid was a consensus 5-star recruit when he played for Roselle Catholic. He was ranked the best power forward in New Jersey and third-best at his position across the country.
In his senior season with the Lions, Reid averaged 14.8 points, 7.7 assists and 2.1 blocks per game. His performance on the court led to an invitation to the 2018 McDonald's All-American Game.
Reid capped his senior campaign by assisting Roselle Catholic in beating Don Bosco Prep in the NJSIAA Tournament of Champions.
After playing a season of college basketball at LSU, Reid signed with the Timberwolves as an undrafted free agent.
Reid, who is currently in his sixth season with the T-Wolves, is averaging 13 points and 5.2 rebounds per game through 40 games.
Minnesota is coming off a 2023-24 campaign in which they made an NBA Western Conference Finals appearance. The team has a 21-19 record so far this season.