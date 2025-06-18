Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty Launch State-of-the-Art Youth Basketball Training Center in Brooklyn
A multi-court youth basketball training facility located in Brooklyn is slated to open in the fall, according to a release from the NBA.
NBA and Liberty Join Forces for Community Impact
BSE Global, the parent company of the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Liberty, announced that a 18,600-square-foot Brooklyn Basketball Training Center will be located on Flatbush Avenue across from the Barclays Center.
“The Brooklyn Basketball Training Center is a game-changer, not just for basketball, but for the entire Brooklyn community,” said Sandy Brondello, the Liberty head coach. “It’s about giving the next generation a space to learn the fundamentals, be inspired and create the sense of community that basketball so brilliantly provides. We aim to build the future of the game and empower our community, especially young girls to dream big. Who knows? Some of them might be playing across the street at Barclays Center for the New York Liberty one day.”
Empowering the Next Generation, Especially Young Girls
The new facility will offer after-school and weekend training, camps, daily clinics, advanced training, all-girls programs and other activities.
“There will also be an area for parents to convene and for students to have a safe space for homework or other needs before and after training,” the release noted.
What the Facility Offers: Courts, Clinics, and Cutting-Edge Tech
The release stated that the facility will include two full courts, a “shooting lab” half court, auxiliary baskets, multi-purpose court flooring for other events, and “cutting-edge technology and expert coaching to further enhance skill development.”
New After-School Programming Launches for Ages 6-14
“The center will also be home to Brooklyn Basketball’s newest after school program that will launch for the upcoming school year featuring age and skill-appropriate programs for ages 6-14 on weekdays, with Wednesdays devoted to all-girls training,” according to the release.
Investing in More Than Just Basketball
“We are excited to further enhance the area surrounding Barclays Center with our Brooklyn Basketball Training Center available to all, right in the heart of Brooklyn, as we continue to help grow the sport across the borough,” said Marissa Shorenstein, BSE Global’s chief external affairs officer. “This initiative is about more than just basketball – it’s about creating a safe, inclusive space where young people can learn, grow and connect – and by continuing to invest in our community programming, we’re building a stronger foundation for the future of the game and the neighborhoods we call home. Opening this facility reflects BSE Global’s ongoing commitment to uplifting our community – not just through sports, but by fostering opportunity, empowerment, and a lasting sense of belonging for Brooklyn’s next generation.”
Details on the partnership between Brooklyn Basketball and and the New York City Department of Education is below:
Existing DOE Partnership Reaches 200+ Schools
“For the past several years, Brooklyn Basketball has partnered with the New York City Department of Education for a first of its kind program which offers free in-school basketball clinics for elementary and middle school students in Brooklyn. This initiative integrates basketball training into gym classes, emphasizing athletic and leadership skills while spreading a love for the game of basketball. Through the school program, BSE Global is able to reach more than 200 schools annually and in addition, Brooklyn Basketball provides community clinics across the borough in conjunction with partner community organizations, impacting approximately 40,000 youths each year.”
The facility will provide the Nets and the Liberty “the ability to positively impact even more children and their families” across New York and help Brooklyn Basketball “further expand by reaching schools and programs that may not have access to a basketball court,” the release noted.
A Vision for Lifelong Impact Through Basketball
“I have personally witnessed the way the game of basketball enriches the lives of young people all over the world, and the opportunity to open a state-of-the-art Brooklyn Basketball training center, right across the street from Barclays Center, is an exciting one for our community,” said Jordi Fernández, the Nets’ head coach. “This facility will provide an incredible place for the youth of our borough to come together to not only receive exceptional on-court instruction, but to also learn the important values and life lessons this great game teaches.”
