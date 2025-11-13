New Jersey High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (NJSIAA) - November 13, 2025
The 2025 New Jersey high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 14, with 20 championship games this weekend.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the New Jersey high school football playoffs.
Central Jersey Group 1
Final Round
No. 1 Burlington City vs. No. 2 Shore Regional - 11/14
Central Jersey Group 2
Final Round
No. 1 Camden vs. No. 2 Wall Township - 11/14
Central Jersey Group 3
Final Round
No. 1 Holmdel vs. No. 3 Seneca - 11/14
Central Jersey Group 4
Final Round
No. 1 Brick Memorial vs. No. 3 Middletown North - 11/14
Central Jersey Group 5
Final Round
No. 1 Washington Township vs. No. 3 Old Bridge - 11/14
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1
Final Round
No. 1 Butler vs. No. 2 Kinnelon - 11/14
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2
Final Round
No. 1 Westwood vs. No. 3 Ramsey - 11/14
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3
Final Round
No. 1 Old Tappan vs. No. 2 Wayne Hills - 11/14
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4
Final Round
No. 1 Ramapo vs. No. 2 Northern Highlands - 11/14
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5
Final Round
No. 1 West Orange vs. No. 2 Passaic County Tech - 11/14
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1
Final Round
No. 3 New Providence vs. No. 4 Cedar Grove - 11/14
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2
Final Round
No. 1 Shabazz vs. No. 7 Madison - 11/14
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3
Final Round
No. 1 West Morris Central vs. No. 2 Summit - 11/14
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4
Final Round
No. 1 Phillipsburg vs. No. 3 Montgomery - 11/14
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5
Final Round
No. 1 Bridgewater-Raritan vs. No. 6 Bayonne - 11/14
South Jersey, Group 1
Final Round
No. 1 Glassboro vs. No. 6 Schalick - 11/14
South Jersey, Group 2
Final Round
No. 1 Haddonfield vs. No. 3 Delran - 11/14
South Jersey, Group 3
Final Round
No. 2 Cedar Creek vs. No. 4 Mainland Regional - 11/15
South Jersey, Group 4
Final Round
No. 1 Winslow Township vs. No. 2 Millville - 11/15
South Jersey, Group 5
Final Round
No. 1 Atlantic City vs. No. 3 Kingsway - 11/14
