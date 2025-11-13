High School

New Jersey High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (NJSIAA) - November 13, 2025

Midd North’s Matt Belenko returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Middletown North Football defeats Middletown South in NJSIAA first round playoff game in Middletown, NJ on October 31, 2025. / Peter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 New Jersey high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 14, with 20 championship games this weekend.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the New Jersey high school football playoffs.

Central Jersey Group 1

Final Round

No. 1 Burlington City vs. No. 2 Shore Regional - 11/14

Central Jersey Group 2

Final Round

No. 1 Camden vs. No. 2 Wall Township - 11/14

Central Jersey Group 3

Final Round

No. 1 Holmdel vs. No. 3 Seneca - 11/14

Central Jersey Group 4

Final Round

No. 1 Brick Memorial vs. No. 3 Middletown North - 11/14

Central Jersey Group 5

Final Round

No. 1 Washington Township vs. No. 3 Old Bridge - 11/14

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1

Final Round

No. 1 Butler vs. No. 2 Kinnelon - 11/14

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2

Final Round

No. 1 Westwood vs. No. 3 Ramsey - 11/14

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3

Final Round

No. 1 Old Tappan vs. No. 2 Wayne Hills - 11/14

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4

Final Round

No. 1 Ramapo vs. No. 2 Northern Highlands - 11/14

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5

Final Round

No. 1 West Orange vs. No. 2 Passaic County Tech - 11/14

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1

Final Round

No. 3 New Providence vs. No. 4 Cedar Grove - 11/14

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2

Final Round

No. 1 Shabazz vs. No. 7 Madison - 11/14

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3

Final Round

No. 1 West Morris Central vs. No. 2 Summit - 11/14

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4

Final Round

No. 1 Phillipsburg vs. No. 3 Montgomery - 11/14

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5

Final Round

No. 1 Bridgewater-Raritan vs. No. 6 Bayonne - 11/14

South Jersey, Group 1

Final Round

No. 1 Glassboro vs. No. 6 Schalick - 11/14

South Jersey, Group 2

Final Round

No. 1 Haddonfield vs. No. 3 Delran - 11/14

South Jersey, Group 3

Final Round

No. 2 Cedar Creek vs. No. 4 Mainland Regional - 11/15

South Jersey, Group 4

Final Round

No. 1 Winslow Township vs. No. 2 Millville - 11/15

South Jersey, Group 5

Final Round

No. 1 Atlantic City vs. No. 3 Kingsway - 11/14

Published
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

