New Jersey high school football final scores, results - September 26, 2025
The 2025 New Jersey high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 5.
Atlantic City 24, Cherokee 20
Barnegat 49, Lakewood 0
Becton 35, Lodi 0
Belleville 36, Cliffside Park 0
Bernards 39, J.P. Stevens 0
Bloomfield 48, Lincoln 12
Bordentown 24, Maple Shade 0
Bound Brook 28, Belvidere 27
Brearley 17, Roselle Park 7
Burlington City 48, Florence Township Memorial 7
Burlington Township 22, Delran 10
Butler 35, Secaucus 0
Camden 8, Rancocas Valley 6
Central 26, Verona 7
Central Regional 21, Brick Township 0
Clayton 38, Gateway Regional 22
Collingswood 36, Haddon Township 0
Colonia 49, Perth Amboy 18
Cresskill 27, Manchester Regional 21
DePaul Catholic 26, Paramus Catholic 14
Don Bosco Prep 14, Bergen Catholic 9
Donovan Catholic 15, Brick Memorial 14
Dwight Morrow 42, Kennedy 0
Egg Harbor Township 35, Deptford 21
Ewing 27, Trenton Central 13
Fort Lee 42, Bergen Tech 7
Franklin 33, Edison 28
Garfield 37, Elmwood Park 0
Governor Livingston 12, South Plainfield 9
Hackettstown 55, North Warren Regional 26
Hamilton West 42, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 0
Hanover Park 63, Parsippany 0
Hasbrouck Heights 33, Saddle Brook 0
Highland Regional 13, Cherry Hill West 0
High Point 35, Newton 33
Hoboken 21, Glen Ridge 14
Hopewell Valley Central 50, Allentown 7
Howell 24, Freehold Township 20
Hunterdon Central 28, Union 14
Jackson Memorial 7, Point Pleasant Boro 28
Jefferson Township 48, Whippany Park 26
Johnson 14, Metuchen 7
Kearny 35, Ferris 8
Kennedy Memorial 32, Monroe Township 13
Kinnelon 21, Pequannock 0
Kittatinny Regional 14, Wallkill Valley 13
Lakeland Regional 42, Dover 0
Lower Cape May 31, St. Joseph 19
Lyndhurst 47, Palisades Park 0
Manalapan 38, St. John-Vianney 35
Manasquan 35, Long Branch 0
Manville 49, South Hunterdon 12
Matawan Regional 28, Colts Neck 14
Middlesex 44, Dunellen 8
Middletown South 20, Marlboro 14
Monmouth Regional 13, Toms River East 9
Montgomery 36, Watchung Hills Regional 7
Montville 27, Parsippany Hills 7
Morristown-Beard 27, Dalton 14
Mountain Lakes 42, Boonton 14
New Milford 28, Hawthorne 21
New Providence 41, Roselle 6
North Plainfield 35, New Brunswick 0
Northern Highlands 24, Union City 8
Nottingham 34, Hightstown 13
Oakcrest 26, Absegami 14
Ocean City 14, Hammonton 7
Ocean Township 42, Freehold Boro 13
Old Bridge 48, East Brunswick 0
Old Tappan 34, Paramus 7
Passaic 32, Teaneck 30
Passaic County Tech 28, Ridgewood 14
Passaic Valley 40, Millburn 0
Pennsville Memorial 18, Camden Catholic 16
Phillipsburg 59, Hillsborough 20
Pinelands Regional 14, Lacey Township 10
Piscataway 28, South Brunswick 0
Pitman 51, Mastery 18
Pleasantville 6, Haddonfield 3
Rahway 33, North Hunterdon 0
Ramapo 47, Montclair 0
Red Bank Catholic 29, Holmdel 28
Red Bank Regional 14, Shore Regional 13
Ridge 33, Bridgewater-Raritan 14
River Dell 48, Morris Hills 6
Riverside 28, Holy Cross Prep Academy 21
Roxbury 16, Morris Knolls 13
Rumson-Fair Haven 48, Middletown North 29
Rutherford 3, Glen Rock 0
Sayreville 46, North Brunswick 7
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 39, Carteret 38
Seneca 35, Gloucester City 7
Shabazz 38, Immaculata 17
Shawnee 42, Lenape 14
Somerville 21, Hillside 7
Southern Regional 24, Toms River North 13
Sparta 34, Vernon 20
St. Joseph 24, Westfield 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Elizabeth 21
Steinert 26, Notre Dame 18
Sterling 55, Gloucester Catholic 0
Summit 24, Cranford 19
Sussex County Tech 26, Hopatcong 13
Toms River South 33, Manchester Township 22
Triton 31, Bridgeton 14
Vineland 49, Clearview 6
Voorhees 21, Delaware Valley 12
Wall Township 21, Raritan 14
Washington Township 38, Williamstown 7
Wayne Hills 35, Caldwell 0
Wayne Valley 33, Hackensack 13
West Essex 55, Nutley 20
West Morris Central 35, Randolph 0
West Morris Mendham 32, Warren Hills Regional 27
Westwood 34, Dumont 7
Wildwood 25, Palmyra 6
Woodbridge 27, Linden 20
Wood-Ridge 34, Wallington 0
Woodstown 9, Penns Grove 0
