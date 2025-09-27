High School

New Jersey high school football final scores, results - September 26, 2025

See every final score from Week 5 of New Jersey high school football

Spencer Swaim

Sep 26, 2025; Ramsey, New Jersey, USA; Bergen Catholic football at Don Bosco. BC #6 Najee Calhoun.
Sep 26, 2025; Ramsey, New Jersey, USA; Bergen Catholic football at Don Bosco. BC #6 Najee Calhoun. / Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 New Jersey high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 5.

New Jersey High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025

New Jersey high school football final scores, results - September 26, 2025

Atlantic City 24, Cherokee 20

Barnegat 49, Lakewood 0

Becton 35, Lodi 0

Belleville 36, Cliffside Park 0

Bernards 39, J.P. Stevens 0

Bloomfield 48, Lincoln 12

Bordentown 24, Maple Shade 0

Bound Brook 28, Belvidere 27

Brearley 17, Roselle Park 7

Burlington City 48, Florence Township Memorial 7

Burlington Township 22, Delran 10

Butler 35, Secaucus 0

Camden 8, Rancocas Valley 6

Central 26, Verona 7

Central Regional 21, Brick Township 0

Clayton 38, Gateway Regional 22

Collingswood 36, Haddon Township 0

Colonia 49, Perth Amboy 18

Cresskill 27, Manchester Regional 21

DePaul Catholic 26, Paramus Catholic 14

Don Bosco Prep 14, Bergen Catholic 9

Donovan Catholic 15, Brick Memorial 14

Dwight Morrow 42, Kennedy 0

Egg Harbor Township 35, Deptford 21

Ewing 27, Trenton Central 13

Fort Lee 42, Bergen Tech 7

Franklin 33, Edison 28

Garfield 37, Elmwood Park 0

Governor Livingston 12, South Plainfield 9

Hackettstown 55, North Warren Regional 26

Hamilton West 42, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 0

Hanover Park 63, Parsippany 0

Hasbrouck Heights 33, Saddle Brook 0

Highland Regional 13, Cherry Hill West 0

High Point 35, Newton 33

Hoboken 21, Glen Ridge 14

Hopewell Valley Central 50, Allentown 7

Howell 24, Freehold Township 20

Hunterdon Central 28, Union 14

Jackson Memorial 7, Point Pleasant Boro 28

Jefferson Township 48, Whippany Park 26

Johnson 14, Metuchen 7

Kearny 35, Ferris 8

Kennedy Memorial 32, Monroe Township 13

Kinnelon 21, Pequannock 0

Kittatinny Regional 14, Wallkill Valley 13

Lakeland Regional 42, Dover 0

Lower Cape May 31, St. Joseph 19

Lyndhurst 47, Palisades Park 0

Manalapan 38, St. John-Vianney 35

Manasquan 35, Long Branch 0

Manville 49, South Hunterdon 12

Matawan Regional 28, Colts Neck 14

Middlesex 44, Dunellen 8

Middletown South 20, Marlboro 14

Monmouth Regional 13, Toms River East 9

Montgomery 36, Watchung Hills Regional 7

Montville 27, Parsippany Hills 7

Morristown-Beard 27, Dalton 14

Mountain Lakes 42, Boonton 14

New Milford 28, Hawthorne 21

New Providence 41, Roselle 6

North Plainfield 35, New Brunswick 0

Northern Highlands 24, Union City 8

Nottingham 34, Hightstown 13

Oakcrest 26, Absegami 14

Ocean City 14, Hammonton 7

Ocean Township 42, Freehold Boro 13

Old Bridge 48, East Brunswick 0

Old Tappan 34, Paramus 7

Passaic 32, Teaneck 30

Passaic County Tech 28, Ridgewood 14

Passaic Valley 40, Millburn 0

Pennsville Memorial 18, Camden Catholic 16

Phillipsburg 59, Hillsborough 20

Pinelands Regional 14, Lacey Township 10

Piscataway 28, South Brunswick 0

Pitman 51, Mastery 18

Pleasantville 6, Haddonfield 3

Rahway 33, North Hunterdon 0

Ramapo 47, Montclair 0

Red Bank Catholic 29, Holmdel 28

Red Bank Regional 14, Shore Regional 13

Ridge 33, Bridgewater-Raritan 14

River Dell 48, Morris Hills 6

Riverside 28, Holy Cross Prep Academy 21

Roxbury 16, Morris Knolls 13

Rumson-Fair Haven 48, Middletown North 29

Rutherford 3, Glen Rock 0

Sayreville 46, North Brunswick 7

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 39, Carteret 38

Seneca 35, Gloucester City 7

Shabazz 38, Immaculata 17

Shawnee 42, Lenape 14

Somerville 21, Hillside 7

Southern Regional 24, Toms River North 13

Sparta 34, Vernon 20

St. Joseph 24, Westfield 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Elizabeth 21

Steinert 26, Notre Dame 18

Sterling 55, Gloucester Catholic 0

Summit 24, Cranford 19

Sussex County Tech 26, Hopatcong 13

Toms River South 33, Manchester Township 22

Triton 31, Bridgeton 14

Vineland 49, Clearview 6

Voorhees 21, Delaware Valley 12

Wall Township 21, Raritan 14

Washington Township 38, Williamstown 7

Wayne Hills 35, Caldwell 0

Wayne Valley 33, Hackensack 13

West Essex 55, Nutley 20

West Morris Central 35, Randolph 0

West Morris Mendham 32, Warren Hills Regional 27

Westwood 34, Dumont 7

Wildwood 25, Palmyra 6

Woodbridge 27, Linden 20

Wood-Ridge 34, Wallington 0

Woodstown 9, Penns Grove 0

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

Home/New Jersey