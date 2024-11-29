New Jersey high school football state championship scores, live updates (11/29/2024)
The 2024 New Jersey high school football is in its final weekend of play and High School On SI is the place to follow of the live scoring updates and finals.
Follow all of the New Jersey football state championship games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive New Jersey High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
The pinnacle: Preview the New Jersey high school football state finals
Top 25 New Jersey High School Football Rankings (11/25/2024)
Here's a guide to following all of the New Jersey high school football state championship action on Friday and Saturday:
NEW JERSEY FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE NEW JERSEY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Public A
Bergen Catholic (10-1) vs. Don Bosco Prep (8-3), 8 p.m. today at MetLife Stadium
Non-Public B
Pope John XXIII (5-7) vs. DePaul (10-1), 11 a.m. today at MetLife Stadium
Group 5
Toms River North (13-0) vs. Union City (11-1), 2 p.m. today at MetLife Stadium
Group 4
Winslow Township (13-0) vs. Phillipsburg (11-1), 7 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Rutgers University
Group 3
Mainland (10-3) vs. Old Tappan (11-1), 1 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Rutgers University
Group 2
Rumson-Fair Haven (12-0) vs. Shabazz (10-2), 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Rugers University
Group 1
Glassboro (12-0) vs. Cedar Grove (13-0), 5 p.m. today at MetLife Stadium
Follow SBLive New Jersey throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi