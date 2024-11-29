High School

New Jersey high school football state championship scores, live updates (11/29/2024)

Live updates and final scores from all of this week's North Jersey high school football state championship games

Andy Villamarzo

Nov 23, 2024; Oradell, New Jersey, United States; St. Joseph at Bergen Catholic in a Non-Public A football semifinal. BC #20 Xavier Jackson celebrates after St. Joseph missed a field goal in OT.
Nov 23, 2024; Oradell, New Jersey, United States; St. Joseph at Bergen Catholic in a Non-Public A football semifinal. BC #20 Xavier Jackson celebrates after St. Joseph missed a field goal in OT. / Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 New Jersey high school football is in its final weekend of play and High School On SI is the place to follow of the live scoring updates and finals.

Follow all of the New Jersey football state championship games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive New Jersey High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the New Jersey high school football state championship action on Friday and Saturday:

NEW JERSEY FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE NEW JERSEY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Public A

Bergen Catholic (10-1) vs. Don Bosco Prep (8-3), 8 p.m. today at MetLife Stadium

Non-Public B

Pope John XXIII (5-7) vs. DePaul (10-1), 11 a.m. today at MetLife Stadium

Group 5

Toms River North (13-0) vs. Union City (11-1), 2 p.m. today at MetLife Stadium

Group 4

Winslow Township (13-0) vs. Phillipsburg (11-1), 7 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Rutgers University

Group 3

Mainland (10-3) vs. Old Tappan (11-1), 1 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Rutgers University

Group 2

Rumson-Fair Haven (12-0) vs. Shabazz (10-2), 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Rugers University

Group 1

Glassboro (12-0) vs. Cedar Grove (13-0), 5 p.m. today at MetLife Stadium

Andy Villamarzo
