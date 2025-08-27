New Jersey High School Football: The three-day 2025 Battle at the Beach set to kick off on Thursday, August 28
In what has evolved into one of the premier high school football showcases in the nation, New Jersey's 2025 Battle of the Beach is set to kick off on Thursday, August 28.
Organized by the West Jersey Football Coaches Association (WJFCA), this marquee event’s reputation for featuring state and national champions makes it a critical early-season proving ground for the 20 teams involved in the 10 contests.
Featuring top teams from New Jersey and beyond, the event spans three days, from August 28 to August 30, with games played at two venues: Carey Stadium at Ocean City High School for Day 1, and Wackar Stadium at Rowan University in Glassboro for Days 2 and 3.
Dates and Venues
August 28–30, 2025
- Day 1 (August 28): Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School
Days 2–3 (August 29–30): Wackar Stadium, Rowan University, Glassboro, N.J,
Format
Ten games over three days, featuring a mix of local South Jersey teams, New Jersey state champions, and nationally-ranked programs.
Thursday, August 28 – Day 1 Schedule (Carey Stadium, Ocean City)
The opening day features four premier matchups, showcasing a blend of local and national talent.
10:00 AM: Holy Spirit vs. Northern Highlands
Preview: Holy Spirit, a South Jersey powerhouse that ranked 17th in the final 2024 New Jersey high school football rankings, comes in ranked No. 21 in the 2025 High School on SI Preseason Rankings and faces Northern Highlands, a strong North Jersey program. Holy Spirit has a history of competitive performances in this event, while Northern Highlands, coming off a 2024 mark of 6-5, looks to make a statement early in the season.
1:00 PM: Oakcrest vs. Ocean City
Preview: A local rivalry game, with Ocean City hosting Oakcrest at the home of the Red Raiders. Ocean City will aim to leverage home-field advantage, while the Oakcrest Falcons, coming off a competitive 2024, seek to start their 2025 campaign off on a strong note. Ocean City ended the 2024 season with a 6-5 record, competing in the WJFL Constitution Division and South Jersey Group 3. The Red Raiders dropped four games by eight points or fewer, indicating potential for improvement in 2025. Oakcrest finished the 2024 season with a 4-6 record but showed promise, especially on defense, where All-State linebacker and Villanova commit Donovan Linthicum returns for his senior year.
4:00 PM: IMG Academy vs. Winslow Township
Preview: Florida’s IMG Academy, ranked No. 6 in the 2025 High School On SI Preseason Power 25 Football Rankings, is a national powerhouse with a history of producing NFL talent. Winslow Township, the 2024 New Jersey Group 4 state champion, enters the contest ranked No. 6 in the 2025 High School on SI Preseason Rankings, bringing speed and athleticism to this matchup. This game is a rematch of sorts, as IMG faced Bergen Catholic in 2024’s Battle at the Beach, losing 27-14. Winslow’s ability to compete with IMG’s elite roster will be a key storyline.
7:00 PM: Bergen Catholic vs. East St. Louis
Preview: The marquee matchup of the event pits Bergen Catholic, New Jersey’s No. 1 team and the 2024 Non-Public A state champion (ranked No. 7 nationally), against East St. Louis, the 2024 Illinois Class 6A champion (ranked No. 15 nationally). Bergen Catholic, coming off an 11-game winning streak after their 2024 loss to IMG Academy, features a disciplined, talent-laden roster. East St. Louis brings a dynamic, high-scoring offense and a reputation for toughness. This game is expected to draw significant attention, with potential for national broadcast coverage.
August 29th, Friday at Wackar Stadium (Glassboro, N.J.)
Kipp Cooper Norcross Academy vs. West Deptford, 9 a.m.
Preview: KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy, also known as the Titans, is a public charter school in Camden. The football program is relatively new and looking to make its mark in the New Jersey South Jersey high school football scene. West Deptford, a well-established program in South Jersey, is known for its consistent performance in the West Jersey Football League (WJFL). The Eagles have a reputation for physical play and a strong community backing.
Hillsborough vs. Washington Township, 12 p.m.
Preview: Coming off a 7-4 season, the Hillsborough Raiders are a strong program in New Jersey’s Group 5 classification, known for consistent playoff appearances. In 2024, they had a successful season, finishing with notable wins, including a 49-20 victory over Freehold Township and a 48-21 win over Hunterdon Central in the NJSIAA Group 5 playoffs. Washington Township, also in NJSIAA Group 5, had a solid 2024 season, reaching the state semifinals but falling to Toms River North 27-10. They secured a 27-6 playoff win over Atlantic City, showing defensive strength.
Rancocas Valley vs. Millville, 7:30 p.m.
Preview: This is a matchup between teams that are each ranked in the top 15 of the 2025 High School on SI Preseason Rankings, as Rancocas Valley checks in at No. 9 while Millville is 11th. The contest features two of the state’s best quarterbacks in RV’s Sayvien Adams (Monmouth commit) and Millville junior Robbie O’Connor. Rancocas Valley is fresh off a 9-3 season that saw the Red Devils advance to the NJSIAA Group 5 sectional quarterfinals, defeating Edison (42-7) and Hillsborough (37-28) before falling to No. 6 Toms River North (42-27). Millville rides the momentum of a 10-3 record in 2024 when the Thunderbolts were the Central Jersey Group 4 champions, before losing 13-7 to Winslow in the semifinals.
August 30th, Saturday at Wackar Stadium (Glassboro, NJ)
Bridgeton vs. Delran, 9 a.m.
Preview: In a clash of tradition-rich South Jersey programs, the Delran Bears return a seasoned squad led by senior quarterback Vinny Sacca, a three-year starter who threw for 1,258 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior a season ago. The Bridgeton Bulldogs return a large contingent of starters, providing experience on both sides of the ball. Senior Jeremiah Russell is a standout athlete, versatile enough to play multiple positions. In 2024, he recorded 55 tackles, 5 interceptions, 15 receptions for 397 yards and 6 TDs, and 210 rushing yards with 3 TDs.
Cedar Creek vs. Old Bridge, 3 p.m.
Preview: The Cedar Creek Pirates had a strong 2024 season, finishing 8-4 and competing in the NJSIAA Group 3 playoffs. They won key games, including a 39-14 victory over Triton High School and a 23-7 win against Timber Creek before falling to Delsea in the NJSIAA quarterfinals. Coming off a 6-4 campaign, the Old Bridge Knights boast a long history of producing solid teams with a focus on physical play, often relying on a strong running game and defensive front. They compete in NJSIAA Group 5, a larger classification than Cedar Creek’s Group 3.
Glassboro vs. Haddonfield Memorial, 6 p.m.
Preview: Glassboro went a perfect 13-0 to finish 10th in the final High School on SI rankings and are 14th in the 2025 preseason rankings. The Bulldogs are led by the speedy brother act of WR/RB’s Amari and Xavier Sabb, who combined for 110 catches, 1,959 yards, and 25 TDs. Haddonfield is coming off a 7-4 season that saw the Bulldogs reach the NJSIAA semifinals, where they dropped a 20-7 decision to Wall Township.