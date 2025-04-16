High School

New Jersey's 2025 Battle at the Beach Classic complete game schedule finalized

The New Jersey high school football classic event will feature games spread out over the course of three days

Andy Villamarzo

Members of the Millville High School football team celebrate with the newly named Tony Surace/John Pierantozzi Victory Cup after Millville defeated Vineland, 42-7, in the rivalry Thanksgiving Day football game played in Vineland on Thursday, November 28, 2024.
Members of the Millville High School football team celebrate with the newly named Tony Surace/John Pierantozzi Victory Cup after Millville defeated Vineland, 42-7, in the rivalry Thanksgiving Day football game played in Vineland on Thursday, November 28, 2024. / CHRIS LACHALL/USA TODAY NETWORK ATLANTIC GROUP / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Battle at the Beach 2025 has finalized the 10-game slate that will begin on August 28th, which will include national powers Bergen Catholic, East St. Louis (Illinois), IMG Academy (Florida) and conclude on Aug. 30th.

10 games will be played between two venues, with Day 1 all four contests taking place at the legendary Carey Stadium in Ocean City. The latter two days, games will take place at Rowan University's Wackar Stadium in Glassboro.

Highlighting the 3-day extended weekend of games is national tilt between the hometown Bergen Catholic Crusaders and East St. Louis (Illinois) Flyers. Another game that stands out is IMG Academy, who just named former Ohio State offensive line coach Greg Studrawa as its head coach, against Winslow Township.

Battle At The Beach New Jersey Football Classic Unveils Three Top Tier Matchups For 2025

2025 Way-Too-Early Top 25 National High School Football Rankings: Mater Dei leads the pack

Battle at the Beach 2025 announces official game times for 4 premier matchups

Down below are the official games and kickoff times for all 10 matchups between Aug. 28-30:

August 28th, Thursday at Carey Stadium (Ocean City, NJ)

Holy Spirit vs. Northern Highlands, 10 a.m.

Oakcrest vs. Ocean City, 1 p.m.

IMG Academy (Florida) vs. Winslow Township, 4 p.m.

Bergen Catholic vs. East St. Louis (Illinois), 7 p.m.

August 29th, Friday at Wackar Stadium (Glassboro, NJ)

Kipp Cooper Norcross vs. West Deptford, 9 a.m.

Hillsborough vs. Washington Township, 12 p.m.

Millville vs. Rancocas Valley, 7:30 p.m.

August 30th, Saturday at Wackar Stadium (Glassboro, NJ)

Bridgeton vs., Delran, 9 a.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Old Bridge, 3 p.m.

Glassboro vs., West Haddonfield, 6 p.m.

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/New Jersey