New Jersey's 2025 Battle at the Beach Classic complete game schedule finalized
The Battle at the Beach 2025 has finalized the 10-game slate that will begin on August 28th, which will include national powers Bergen Catholic, East St. Louis (Illinois), IMG Academy (Florida) and conclude on Aug. 30th.
10 games will be played between two venues, with Day 1 all four contests taking place at the legendary Carey Stadium in Ocean City. The latter two days, games will take place at Rowan University's Wackar Stadium in Glassboro.
Highlighting the 3-day extended weekend of games is national tilt between the hometown Bergen Catholic Crusaders and East St. Louis (Illinois) Flyers. Another game that stands out is IMG Academy, who just named former Ohio State offensive line coach Greg Studrawa as its head coach, against Winslow Township.
Battle At The Beach New Jersey Football Classic Unveils Three Top Tier Matchups For 2025
2025 Way-Too-Early Top 25 National High School Football Rankings: Mater Dei leads the pack
Battle at the Beach 2025 announces official game times for 4 premier matchups
Down below are the official games and kickoff times for all 10 matchups between Aug. 28-30:
August 28th, Thursday at Carey Stadium (Ocean City, NJ)
Holy Spirit vs. Northern Highlands, 10 a.m.
Oakcrest vs. Ocean City, 1 p.m.
IMG Academy (Florida) vs. Winslow Township, 4 p.m.
Bergen Catholic vs. East St. Louis (Illinois), 7 p.m.
August 29th, Friday at Wackar Stadium (Glassboro, NJ)
Kipp Cooper Norcross vs. West Deptford, 9 a.m.
Hillsborough vs. Washington Township, 12 p.m.
Millville vs. Rancocas Valley, 7:30 p.m.
August 30th, Saturday at Wackar Stadium (Glassboro, NJ)
Bridgeton vs., Delran, 9 a.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Old Bridge, 3 p.m.
Glassboro vs., West Haddonfield, 6 p.m.
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi