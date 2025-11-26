Vote! Who should be New Jersey’s High School Football Player of the Week? – Nov. 25, 2025
Mikahi Allen, Don Bosco Prep, Jr., LB
In a showdown that lived up to every ounce of its rivalry hype, No.1-ranked Don Bosco Prep, led by its stout defense, overcame No. 3 Bergen Catholic in a commanding 31-17 victory during Friday night’s Non-Public A semifinal. Junior linebacker Mikahi Allen was the heartbeat of that dominant effort, delivering a relentless, tone-setting performance from the first snap. His signature moment came early in the fourth quarter with the Ironmen clinging to a one-score lead: Allen pounced on a loose fumble, scooped it cleanly, and rumbled 11 yards untouched into the end zone for a back-breaking scoop-and-score touchdown that pushed the lead to 31-10.
Faheem Ausbon, Shabazz, Jr., RB/DB
Patience paid off in explosive fashion for junior two-way star Faheem Ausbon. Despite not receiving a single carry in the first half of now No. 15 Shabazz’s Group 2 semifinal against Westwood, Ausbon erupted the moment he touched the ball in the second half. Just one minute into the third quarter, he burst up the middle for an 8-yard touchdown. From there, the floodgates opened: five more carries produced two additional rushing scores (20 and 46 yards) plus a dazzling 30-yard pick-six on defense, resulting in a career-high four touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ convincing 36-6 rout. A transfer from Bergen Catholic, Ausbon entered the night with five total touchdowns on the season (three rushing, one receiving, one interception return.)
Nate Bailey, St. Joseph Regional, Sr., WR
With their season hanging in the balance on the artificial turf at Caven Point, No. 2-ranked St. Joseph Regional put the offense on the shoulders of Harvard commit Nate Bailey in the Non-Public A semifinals—and the senior wideout carried the Green Knights across the finish line in a thrilling 25-21 win over No. 6 St. Peter’s Prep. Bailey accounted for every single one of his team’s touchdowns (four total) while piling up 203 all-purpose yards. Trailing late in the fourth quarter, he hauled in a 27-yard touchdown to pull St. Joseph within striking distance. Then, with under three minutes remaining, Bailey powered in from three yards out on a direct snap to give the Green Knights their first lead of the night. The defense slammed the door from there, but the comeback belonged unequivocally to Bailey, whose heroics punched St. Joseph’s ticket to the state final.
Frenchmon Bethea, Cedar Creek, Sr., QB/DB
Senior dual-threat quarterback Frenchmon Bethea delivered a performance for the ages, personally accounting for 420 total yards and six touchdowns to propel now No. 18 Cedar Creek to a wild 48-38 road victory over now No. 24 Holmdel in the South/Central Group 3 semifinal—the program’s first-ever trip to a state championship game. Bethea was surgical through the air, completing 14 of 24 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns (57, 49, 4, and 32 yards), with two of those strikes finding favorite target Jahmir Campfield. On the ground, he was equally devastating, gashing the Hornets for 156 yards and two scores on 16 carries, including a back-breaking 60-yard scamper in the third quarter. Even on defense, Bethea flashed with a pair of interceptions.
Benji Carter, Winslow, Jr., DL
Defending Group 4 state champion and No. 4-ranked Winslow needed every ounce of its trademark defensive toughness to survive now No. 22 Brick Memorial 14-12 in a nail-biting South/Central semifinal, and 6-foot-1, 245-pound junior defensive lineman Benji Carter was the anchor. Carter wreaked havoc up front with 2½ sacks and a constant presence in the backfield. His defining moment came with just over four minutes remaining and Brick Memorial knocking on the door: on third-and-goal, Carter exploded off the edge to drop quarterback Jason Lajara for a 6-yard loss, forcing a field-goal attempt that ultimately preserved the two-point victory. Entering the night leading the Eagles with 77 tackles, Carter pushed his season sack total into double digits (10) while once again proving why college recruiters are circling.
Marquan Carter, DePaul, Sr., RB
Senior workhorse Marquan Carter continues to be the engine that powers No. 13 DePaul’s devastating ground attack. In Friday’s 49-22 dismantling of thenn No. 25 Holy Spirit in Wayne, Carter needed just 11 carries to churn out 176 yards and two touchdowns—averaging a ridiculous 16 yards per touch. More than half of DePaul’s 328 rushing yards came from Carter alone, despite him handling just one-third of the team’s 33 attempts. His blend of power, vision, and burst has become appointment viewing for New Jersey high school football fans, and another monster performance has the Spartans rolling toward a potential championship.
Casey Grusser, Ramapo, Sr., QB
Merrimack commit Casey Grusser put on yet another clinic of efficiency and poise for No. 9 Ramapo, carving up No. 16 Phillipsburg for a 41-20 victory at Maloney Stadium. The senior signal-caller was nearly flawless through the air, completing 16 of 17 passes (94.1%) for 186 yards and two touchdowns while adding 23 rushing yards and another score on seven keepers. Grusser’s postseason dominance is undeniable: 14 total touchdowns (passing and rushing combined) in just three playoff games.
Ahmad Jones, Camden, Sr., QB
Senior quarterback Ahmad Jones stayed red-hot in the postseason, directing No. 13 Camden to a convincing 37-18 win over Haddonfield with a balanced, mistake-free performance. Jones completed 18 of 24 passes for 213 yards and a pair of touchdowns (36 and 6 yards) while scrambling for 53 yards and a 3-yard scoring plunge on 10 carries. The dual-threat maestro has now led the Panthers to the brink of a championship, showcasing the poise and playmaking that have defined his senior campaign.
Sebastian Kovacs, Cedar Grove, Sr., K/WR/DB
With the clock ticking down and Cedar Grove locked in a 21-21 tie against Butler in the Group 1 semifinal, senior Sebastian Kovacs trotted onto the field for a 49-yard field-goal attempt—the longest of his career and one that would decide everything. Cool as ever, Kovacs split the uprights with room to spare, sending the Panthers sideline into pandemonium and Cedar Grove to a second consecutive state final with a dramatic 24-21 walk-off victory. The kick was the fifth field goal of the season for Kovacs, who also converted all three PATs in the game and has boomed touchbacks on 52 of his 64 kickoffs this fall. The win allowed the Panthers to sneak into this week’s rankings for the first time, checking in at No. 25 (tied with Passaic Tech.)
Chukwuma Odoh, Paramus Catholic, Jr., RB
Junior powerhouse Chukwuma Odoh simply refuses to be stopped. In No. 11 Paramus Catholic’s high-scoring 50-30 triumph over No. 21 Red Bank Catholic, Odoh bulldozed his way to 301 yards and three touchdowns on 22 bruising carries—an average of nearly 14 yards per rush. Just one week earlier against Immaculata, he had torched defenders for 179 yards and five scores on only nine attempts. Odoh’s combination of size, speed, and relentless physicality has turned him into a human highlight reel and the centerpiece of the Paladins’ march through the Non-Public B bracket.
Jaylen Robinson, Washington Township, Sr., RB/LB
Senior two-way standout Jaylen Robinson didn’t touch the ball once in the first half of No. 8 Washington Township’s South/Central semifinal showdown with No. 20 Kingsway—then he completely took over in the second half. Robinson exploded for 135 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries, including scoring dashes of 12 and 80 yards, helping the undefeated Minutemen hold off a furious rally for a 35-27 victory. On the other side of the ball, he was equally disruptive, notching two sacks and constant pressure that flustered the Dragons’ offense all night long. Robinson’s second-half eruption kept Washington Township’s perfect season alive and showcased why he’s one of the most complete players in South Jersey.
Kadir Younge, Passaic Tech, Sr., RB
Senior running back Kadir Younge continues to carry Passaic Tech on his back through the postseason as the Bulldogs crack the Top 25 for the first time this season, now tied with Cedar Grove in the No. 25 slot. In Friday’s hard-fought 23-14 road win over Bridgewater-Raritan, Younge pounded the rock 15 times for 149 yards and three touchdowns, repeatedly moving the chains and wearing down the Panthers’ defense. Across three playoff games, Younge has now amassed 470 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 58 carries to go along with a pair of catches for 15 yards. His season totals—an eye-popping 1,490 yards and 18 total touchdowns—have made him one of the most productive and dependable backs in the entire state as Passaic Tech advances deeper into the bracket.
