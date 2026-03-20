NJSIAA Eyes Revoking Anthony Knox's Fourth State Title; Lawyer Blasts 'Mockery'

A year after former St. John Vianney High School star wrestler Anthony Knox Jr. etched his name in New Jersey wrestling history with a fourth state championship, the NJSIAA is moving to potentially strip that title away.

According to a report by nj.com, the association notified Knox's attorney, Patrick J. Jennings, on March 2 that its Controversies Committee will hold a hearing, at a date to be set, on three key issues: whether Knox committed unsportsmanlike conduct and flagrant misconduct at the February 22, 2025, District 25 tournament at Collingswood High School, violating the NJSIAA Sportsmanship Policy; whether he left the bench area during an altercation, breaching the bench rule; and whether his Region 7 victory and state title should be revoked.

Jennings fired back sharply in a March 17 letter to Mercer County Superior Court Judge Patrick J. Bartels, calling the NJSIAA's actions "a mockery of the entire system." He argued that the association is acting as judge, jury, and executioner, demanding participation in hearings even from those long out of high school.

An Historic Run Interrupted by Chaos

The saga traces back to that District 25 event in Collingswood when absolute chaos ensued. Video captured Knox charging into the crowd and allegedly throwing punches amid a confrontation sparked by his father, Anthony Knox Sr., facing off against opposing fans. Both father and son maintain they were defending against racial slurs and targeted taunts directed at St. John Vianney wrestlers and their family.

Collingswood police reports accused the younger Knox of repeatedly punching a minor in the head, resulting in swelling to the victim's right temple. He faced simple assault charges for purposely causing bodily injury. Without a prior hearing, the NJSIAA disqualified him from the postseason, citing violations of its sportsmanship policy and the rule against leaving the bench area during competition.

NJSIAA Executive Director Colleen Maguire stated at the time that Knox had breached both policies, justifying the immediate ban.

Court Intervention Clears the Path

Jennings and Knox challenged the disqualification in Mercer County court, arguing no formal bench area existed in that tournament setting, which wasn't a dual meet, and that the suspension without notice violated due process under the 14th Amendment. They stressed the irreparable harm to a senior at the peak of his career.

Judge Bartels agreed, issuing a ruling that acknowledged the profound impact , "Given the prominent role high school athletics play in society, this Court acknowledges irreparable harm to someone at the pinnacle of his high school career." He allowed Knox to compete in Region 7, which he won, advancing to states.

The NJSIAA appealed to the Appellate Division, but the denial cleared Knox to wrestle in Atlantic City. There, as a St. John Vianney senior, he dominated Nathan Braun of Bergen Catholic, 18-4, securing his fourth title and joining an elite group as only the fifth wrestler in state history to achieve the feat. His career closed at 148-1, with the final 132 bouts won consecutively.

Legal Fallout and Ongoing Battles

Criminal proceedings in Collingswood stretched nearly a year. In a January 28, 2026 plea deal, Knox's charges dropped to disorderly conduct, with one year of probation; successful completion means dismissal. His father saw charges reduced to disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, plus a $1,000 fine.

Meanwhile, Knox later commited to Rutgers where he signed a lucrative Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with Rutgers University on January 8, 2026, believed to be worth around $200,000 annually alongside his scholarship.

The NJSIAA maintains authority over its championships amid the pending litigation, with spokesperson Mike Cherenson declining comment on specifics. Jennings has insisted the association lacks jurisdiction to hold an internal hearing more than nine months after Knox's graduation, especially given its adversarial positions in court. He refused service on Knox's behalf and called the NJSIAA's recent moves absurd, particularly in light of the ongoing case before Bartels. A case management conference is set for April 9.