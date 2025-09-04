PCTI vs. West Orange: Week 1 Rivalry Battle in the SFC
Week 1 brings a non-conference clash between the PCTI Bulldogs and the West Orange Mountaineers on September 6. Both teams enter with strong local identities and are eager to open their seasons with momentum against familiar North Jersey foes.
Previous Week Recap
- PCTI: Opened the season with a tough 40–6 loss to Burlington Township, a reminder that the Bulldogs have work to do on both sides of the ball.
- West Orange: Fell in a controversial nail-biter, 10–7 to Malcolm X. Shabazz, in their season debut. Senior quarterback Brandon LaBanca went 6-of-17 for 59 yards, while the Mountaineers struggled to sustain offensive drives despite a resilient effort.
What to Expect
PCTI: Still searching for identity in 2025, the Bulldogs are likely leaning on physicality upfront and the development of their playmakers. Despite the loss, the Bulldogs found positives in junior WR Tyson Watkins, who hauled in the lone touchdown. The Bulldogs gave up a lot on defense, which is unconventional, but senior LB Michael Moro registered 12 tackles and a forced fumble. Expect Coach Demarest to rally the troops.
West Orange: The Mountaineers will rely on defensive adjustments, especially after a strong second-half effort in Week 0. Though their offense sputtered, their ability to apply pressure and hold the line defensively could be a defining factor. Star RB Farad Green had a slow start to the year, churning 60 yards on 17 carries. Look for his efficiency to pick up.
Tale of the Tape
- West Orange (0-1): A close Week 0 contest highlighted offensive flashes but costly execution errors in critical moments. A strong showing here could reset early momentum.
- PCTI (0-1): Though shaky in Week 0, PCTI displayed offensive firepower in their win over West Orange last year—proving they can deliver under pressure.
- In 2024, PCTI edged West Orange 28-21 in a suspenseful contest where Kane Miles threw for 262 yards and 4 TDs, and Ian McDuffie caught 3 TDs for 111 yards. West Orange was haunted by missed opportunities; their failure to score from four red zone trips cost them the game.
Game Details
- Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025
- Location: Paterson – Hinchliffe Stadium
- Kickoff Time: 3:30 PM