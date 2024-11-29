High School

Predicting the winners of the 2024 New Jersey high school football state championships

High School on SI picks the winners of each NJSIAA state championship game

Oct 4, 2024; Ramsey, New Jersey, United States; DePaul football at Don Bosco. DP #1 Nolan James Jr. avoids a tackle. / Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 New Jersey high school football season is on to the state championships, and High School on SI has chosen winners for every game.

The state championships begin today, Friday Nov. 29th and run until Dec. 4th between MetLife Stadium and Rutgers University.

Follow all of the New Jersey football state championship games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive New Jersey High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the New Jersey high school football state championship action on Friday and Saturday:

New Jersey high school football state championship predictions

Non-Public A

Bergen Catholic (10-1) vs. Don Bosco Prep (8-3), 8 p.m. today at MetLife Stadium

Prediction: Bergen Catholic, 20-14

Non-Public B

Pope John XXIII (5-7) vs. DePaul Catholic (10-1), 11 a.m. today at MetLife Stadium

Prediction: DePaul Catholic, 35-26

Group 5

Toms River North (13-0) vs. Union City (11-1), 2 p.m. today at MetLife Stadium

Prediction: Toms River North, 27-22

Group 4

Winslow Township (13-0) vs. Phillipsburg (11-1), 7 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Rutgers University

Prediction: Winslow Township, 31-17

Group 3

Mainland Regional (10-3) vs. Old Tappan (11-1), 1 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Rutgers University

Prediction: Mainland Regional, 24-21

Group 2

Rumson-Fair Haven (12-0) vs. Shabazz (10-2), 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Rugers University

Prediction: Rumson-Fair Haven, 16-14

Group 1

Glassboro (12-0) vs. Cedar Grove (13-0), 5 p.m. today at MetLife Stadium

Prediction: Cedar Grove, 38-30

