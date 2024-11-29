Predicting the winners of the 2024 New Jersey high school football state championships
The 2024 New Jersey high school football season is on to the state championships, and High School on SI has chosen winners for every game.
The state championships begin today, Friday Nov. 29th and run until Dec. 4th between MetLife Stadium and Rutgers University.
Here's a guide to following all of the New Jersey high school football state championship action on Friday and Saturday:
New Jersey high school football state championship predictions
Non-Public A
Bergen Catholic (10-1) vs. Don Bosco Prep (8-3), 8 p.m. today at MetLife Stadium
Prediction: Bergen Catholic, 20-14
Non-Public B
Pope John XXIII (5-7) vs. DePaul Catholic (10-1), 11 a.m. today at MetLife Stadium
Prediction: DePaul Catholic, 35-26
Group 5
Toms River North (13-0) vs. Union City (11-1), 2 p.m. today at MetLife Stadium
Prediction: Toms River North, 27-22
Group 4
Winslow Township (13-0) vs. Phillipsburg (11-1), 7 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Rutgers University
Prediction: Winslow Township, 31-17
Group 3
Mainland Regional (10-3) vs. Old Tappan (11-1), 1 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Rutgers University
Prediction: Mainland Regional, 24-21
Group 2
Rumson-Fair Haven (12-0) vs. Shabazz (10-2), 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Rugers University
Prediction: Rumson-Fair Haven, 16-14
Group 1
Glassboro (12-0) vs. Cedar Grove (13-0), 5 p.m. today at MetLife Stadium
Prediction: Cedar Grove, 38-30
