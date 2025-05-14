St. Augustine Prep (New Jersey) announces 2025 football schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Garden State and High School On SI New Jersey will share these as we see them.
St. Augustine Prep, which is coming off a 7-4 season and the number 12 ranking in the final 2024 High School on SI Poll, has announced its 2025 football schedule.
Once again the Hermits will play a gauntlet in 2025. In a veritable who’s who of top New Jersey high school football programs, St. Augustine Prep will face no less than five teams that were ranked in the final 2024 High School on SI Poll (link).
After opening the season with two traditionally tough opponents at Paul VI (9/5) and at home to Cherokee (9/12), the schedule ramps up even further with a home date vs. Winslow (9/19), a team that went 13-0 a year ago and ranked fourth in the state poll. The following week the Hermits take to the road to face Mainland Regional (9/25), who was ranked 15th a year ago.
Following a home matchup with Lenape (10/10), St. Augustine Prep then ends the season with clashes vs. Rancocas Valley (10/18), at Millville (10/24), and home to Holy Spirit (10/31) in the regular season finale. Those last three teams finished 21st, 14th and 17th in the final 2024 High School on SI New Jersey Poll.
With eight games scheduled, the Hermits are looking to add one more game to the 2025 slate.
St. Augustine Prep 2025 Football Schedule
9/5 at Paul VI 7pm
9/12 Cherokee 6pm
9/19 Winslow 6pm
9/25 at Mainland Regional 6pm
10/10 at Lenape 7pm
10/18 Rancocas Valley 12pm
10/24 at Millville 6pm
10/31 Holy Spirit 6pm
