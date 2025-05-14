High School

St. Augustine Prep (New Jersey) announces 2025 football schedule

Once again the Hermits will play a gauntlet in 2025. In a veritable who’s who of top New Jersey high school football programs, St. Augustine Prep will face no less than five teams that were ranked in the final 2024 High School on SI Poll

John Beisser

Nov 22, 2024; Ramsey, NJ, USA; St. Augustine Prep at Don Bosco Prep in the NJSIAA Non-Public A football semifinals. SA #8 Julian Turney tries to avoid a tackle by SA #3 Danny Francis.
Nov 22, 2024; Ramsey, NJ, USA; St. Augustine Prep at Don Bosco Prep in the NJSIAA Non-Public A football semifinals. SA #8 Julian Turney tries to avoid a tackle by SA #3 Danny Francis. / Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Garden State and High School On SI New Jersey will share these as we see them.

St. Augustine Prep, which is coming off a 7-4 season and the number 12 ranking in the final 2024 High School on SI Poll, has announced its 2025 football schedule.

Once again the Hermits will play a gauntlet in 2025. In a veritable who’s who of top New Jersey high school football programs, St. Augustine Prep will face no less than five teams that were ranked in the final 2024 High School on SI Poll (link).

After opening the season with two traditionally tough opponents at Paul VI (9/5) and at home to Cherokee (9/12), the schedule ramps up even further with a home date vs. Winslow (9/19), a team that went 13-0 a year ago and ranked fourth in the state poll. The following week the Hermits take to the road to face Mainland Regional (9/25), who was ranked 15th a year ago.

Following a home matchup with Lenape (10/10), St. Augustine Prep then ends the season with clashes vs. Rancocas Valley (10/18), at Millville (10/24), and home to Holy Spirit (10/31) in the regular season finale. Those last three teams finished 21st, 14th and 17th in the final 2024 High School on SI New Jersey Poll.

With eight games scheduled, the Hermits are looking to add one more game to the 2025 slate.

St. Augustine Prep 2025 Football Schedule

9/5 at Paul VI 7pm

9/12 Cherokee 6pm

9/19 Winslow 6pm

9/25 at Mainland Regional 6pm

10/10 at Lenape 7pm

10/18 Rancocas Valley 12pm 

10/24 at Millville 6pm

10/31 Holy Spirit 6pm

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Published
John Beisser
JOHN BEISSER

A recipient of seven New Jersey Press Association Awards for writing excellence, John Beisser served as Assistant Director in the Rutgers University Athletic Communications Office from 1991-2006, where he primarily handled sports information/media relations duties for the Scarlet Knight football and men's basketball programs. In this role, he served as managing editor for nine publications that received either National or Regional citations from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). While an undergraduate at RU, Beisser was sports director of WRSU-FM and a sportswriter/columnist for The Daily Targum. From 2007-2019, Beisser served as Assistant Athletic Director/Sports Media Relations at Wagner College, where he was the recipient of the 2019 Met Basketball Writers Association "Good Guy" Award. Beisser resides in Piscataway with his wife Aileen (RC '95,) a four-year Scarlet Knight women's lacrosse letter-winner, and their daughter Riley. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/New Jersey