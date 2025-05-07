New Mexico's top high school softball freshmen in 2025: Vote for the best
ESPN's Dick Vitale calls them 'Diaper Dandies'.
The longtime college basketball broadcaster has coined the phrase to highlight freshman talent that is performing at a high level. The names on this list are doing exactly that.
The following high school softball freshmen are standouts (statistically) for their respective teams in New Mexico. The names might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but clearly these young stars are helping their teams win from the plate or the circle at whatever level they may be playing.
Numbers don't lie.
Take a look at the top performing New Mexico high school softball freshmen in 2025 and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Wednesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. (PT).
TOP SOFTBALL FRESHMEN IN NM
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of May 7, 2025)
1. Taylor Hogan, Eldorado
Hogan is batting .368 with 42 RBIs, three homers and eight doubles with 28 hits. Hogan is listed as a catcher and infielder.
2. Malie Satete, West Las Vegas
This two-sport standout (volleyball) is 13-3 with an impressive 0.79 ERA as a freshman. Satete has totaled 151 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings for the 21-4 Dons. Satete is also batting .702 with 40 hits and 14 homers.
3. Leah Moncayo, Santa Rosa
Moncayo is batting .404 with 23 hits, 35 RBIs, seven doubles, seven triples and three home runs in 22 games.
4. Presley Peek-Ruscetti, Cibola
Peek-Ruscetti is batting .429 with 33 hits, 29 RBIs, eight double and seven homers in 26 games for the 21-5 Cougars in 5A District 1.
5. Kaylonie Nevarez, Dexter
Nevarez could be one of the best freshmen in the state, according to the numbers. The diaper dandy is 11-2 with an ERA of 1.75 in 12 starts. She's also tallied 68 strikeouts in her 72 innings of work. According to MaxPreps, she's thrown five shutouts and two no-hitters.
6. Braylee Hunt, Loving
Hunt does it all. She's batting .419 with 31 hits and 21 RBIs. She's also 16-4 from the pitching circle with 161 strikeouts in 107 innings of work for the 19-6 Falcons.
7. Katrin Marquez, Artesia
Marquez is another two-way standout. She's batting .470 with 39 hits, 20 RBI and five homers. From the circle, she's 8-5 with 108 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings.
8. Gabriela Velasquez, McCurdy
Velasquez leads the state in stolen bases for freshmen with 34 (in 21 games). She's batting .554 with 31 hits, 26 RBIs, sevent triples and four homers.
9. Mia Baca, Hozho Academy
Baca is batting .644 through 25 games with 47 hits, 32 RBIs, 14 doubles, eight triples and six home runs.
10. Kendra Martinez, Centennial
Martinez is contributing as a freshman on the state's best team. She's batting .371 with 26 hits, 12 RBIs, five doubles and two homers in 24 games for the unbeaten (25-0) Hawks.
