New Mexico's top performing high school softball hitters in 2025: Vote for the best
New Mexico is an underrated hotbed of talent when it comes to high school softball.
The following names have made quite the impression this softball season after leading in major statistical categories like homeruns, RBIs, batting average and hits.
These players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Take a look at the top hitters in 2025 and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Wednesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. (PT).
TOP SOFTBALL HITTERS IN NM
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of May 7, 2025)
1. Amanda Valles, Centennial, Sr.
Valles leads the state in homers with 20. The first baseman is batting .543 with 38 hits, 50 RBIs and 45 runs scored in 24 games for the 25-0 Hawks.
2. Aaliyah Betancourt, Centennial, Sr.
Betancourt has the state's second-best mark in home runs behind her teammate with 15. She's batting .548 with 43 hits and seven doubles from 40 hits in 21 games this spring.
3. Ayvah Ortiz, Cobre, So.
Ortiz has hit 14 dingers this season with a state-leading RBIs, 11 doubles and six triples. The standout sophomore is batting .589 with 53 hits in 26 games for the 19-7 Indians.
4. Brooklyn Cardenas, Capital, Jr.
Cardenas is batting .597 with 14 homers and 53 RBIs on 43 hits in 25 games. She's also crossed home plate 27 times for the 14-11-1 Jags.
5. Jazmyne Carrillo, Laguna Acoma, Sr.
Carrillo is among New Mexico's top hitters with 57 RBIs, a .775 batting average, 62 hits, 18 doubles and nine triples in 26 games for the 19-7 Hawks. Carrillo is a three-sport athlete.
6. Melissa Purcella, Albuquerque Academy, Sr.
Purcella has tallied 55 RBIs on 40 hits, batting .645 and nine homers in 23 games for the 15-9 Chargers.
7. Genesis Jaramillo, La Cueva, Sr.
Jaramillo is one of the state's top hitters on one of New Mexico's top teams. She's batting .575 with 42 hits, 10 homers, 31 RBIs and nine doubles this season for the 23-3 Bears.
8. Octaviana John, Piedra Vista, So.
This standout underclassman is batting .506 with 39 hits, 52 RBIs and 10 homers in 24 games for the 18-7-1 Panthers.
9. Ellie Padilla, West Mesa, Jr.
Padilla leads the state in stolen bases with 40 in 26 games while batting .575 with 42 RBIs, seven HRs, 13 doubles from 46 hits for the Mustangs.
10. Tamirra Chee, Kirtland Central, Sr.
Chee is batting a mind-boggling .718 with 56 hits, 36 RBIs, 11 doubles and nine homers in 25 games this season. The savvy senior has a slugging percentage of 1.256.
VOTING POLL
The voting poll will close on Wednesda, May 14 at 8 p.m. (PT).
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: