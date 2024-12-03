High School

2024 New York high school football playoffs: State tournament brackets, matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 New York high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times for all divisions and classifications

Sam Brown

The 2024 New York high school football playoffs continue this week with multiple divisions playing their state championship matchups.

>>New York high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 New York state football playoffs.

2024 New York high school football playoffs brackets

Below are the New York high school football playoff brackets for all classifications, with matchups and game times:

LONG ISLAND BRACKETS (season complete)

DIVISION I

DIVISION II

DIVISION III

DIVISION IV

MONSIGNOR MARTIN BRACKETS (season complete)

MARTIN CLASS A

NYCHSFL BRACKETS (season complete)

DIVISION AA-1

DIVISION AA-2

DIVISION AAA

PSAL BRACKETS

PSAL A

PSAL AA

PSAL AAA

PSAL AAAA

NYSPHSAA BRACKETS

All of the divisions below will play their state championship games either Friday or Saturday.

CLASS C

CLASS D

CLASS AA

CLASS A REGIONAL

CLASS 8-MAN REGIONAL

