8 New York high school wide receivers to watch in 2024
New York high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 29-31 and the Empire State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Northeast United States.
Another offensive position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at wide receiver, with many top end receivers now heading to the smaller collegiate level schools from New York. With the passing game becoming the focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Empire State.
The following is a list of top returning New York wide receivers heading into the 2024 season.
Know of another? Send a note to villamarzo@scorebooklive.com with some details.
Darien Williams, Christian Brothers Academy: The 6-foot, 160-pound wide receiver heads into this season as arguably the state's best overall pass catcher. Williams is already committed to Syracuse after having himself a strong junior campaign. Last year, Williams caught 46 passes for 871 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Lyrick Samuels, Erasmus Hall: Coming off a strong 2023 season for the Dutchmen, Samuels is aiming to cap his high school career with a major senior campaign. Samuel last year hauled in 27 catches for 693 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. The wide receiver is a 4-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and is committed to Penn State.
Dean Palazzolo, Somers: Leading all sophomore receivers from a year ago in the yardage department is Palazzolo as the sophomore has hauled in 34 passes for 740 yards and seven touchdowns.
Messiah Hampton, James Monroe: There's no player that's projected to be better than Hampton out of the 2026 class. Penn State and Syracuse are hot on Hampton's trail, but Ohio State and Notre Dame have also shown strong interest in the 6-foot, 170-pound pass catcher.
Fenesse Morales, Johnson City: Production wise, Morales was among the tops when it came to athletes in the freshman class. The freshman wide receiver/defensive back on offense hauled in 27 passes for 403 yards and seven touchdowns.
Steven Dowdy Jr., Iona Prep: When it came down to junior wide receivers, Dowdy led the pack in receiving yardage. The fleet-footed pass catcher finished 2023 catching 69 passes for 946 yards and found the endzone 11 times.
Xavier Watson, Waverly: Finishing behind Dowdy Jr. in receiving yardage for juniors was Watson of Waverly. Last season for the wide receiver, Watson ended with 62 catches for 917 yards and an impressive 17 touchdowns.
JT Gannon, Vestal: Whether it was on the offensive side of the ball or defensive, Gannon showed he can get it done on either end. Gannon finished the 2023 season with 44 catches for 718 yards and 10 touchdowns. Also added 46 tackles and six sacks on defense at outside linebacker.
