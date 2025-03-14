8 questions for Chris Battaglia, Aquinas’ head football coach for a 3rd stint
Chris Battaglia has already hit the ground running as he enters his third stint being at the helm of the Aquinas Institute varsity football program.
Battaglia was brought back after he stepped down from the program in 2016. He replaces Maurice Jackson, who according to a 13WHAM report was relieved of his duties in early March after he led the Lil’ Irish to their first Section V title since 2018.
After he completed his first stint with Aquinas from 1985-1988, Battaglia went on to be an assistant football coach at the University of Rochester for 10 years.
Battaglia’s second stint started in 2006, and led the Lil’ Irish to nine sectional titles and four New York State crowns over a decade.
After leaving Aquinas, Battaglia spent seven seasons as a defensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Irondequoit High School varsity football.
We caught up with the 2020 Aquinas Hall of Fame inductee on his return to the Lil’ Irish, his time at Irondequoit and the family connection he has in coaching.
Q: What led to your return to the Aquinas football program?
A: “I felt the program needed some leadership, and I wanted to help steady it after everything that was going on.”
Q: What was the experience like coaching at Irondequoit?
A: “I loved working at Irondequoit, with Dan Fichter (head coach at Irondequoit), the other coaches and the kids. It was a great experience.”
Q: What will you miss most about being on Irondequoit’s coaching staff?
A: “Well, of course the kids. They were great, and all of the coaches on the staff have become my close friends for life.”
Q: Is there anything you’ve learned from your coaching experience at Irondequoit that you plan on bringing to Aquinas?
A: “Dan (Fichter) taught me so much, especially his passion for the game and his love for the kids and community.”
Q: As you step into the head coach role again at Aquinas, what are you hoping to accomplish in your first season back?
A: “The goal is to just steady the program and let the kids have some fun.”
Q: What are you looking to focus on or change as coach?
A: “I want to help the kids improve individually, and mentor young coaches.”
Q: What will it take for Aquinas to capture its first state title since 2018?
A: “We just want to have a strong program.”
Q: What’s it like seeing your daughter Codi (Battaglia Mrozek) follow in your footsteps as head coach of the Webster Schroeder girls basketball team?
A: “It is a great experience. I am so proud of the woman and coach she has become. I get more nervous when she coaches than when I do.”