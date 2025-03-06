Chris Battaglia returns for second stint as Aquinas Institute (New York) head football coach
It didn't take Aquinas Institute (New York) long since dismissing Maurice Jackson as the lead man just days ago.
On Thursday, the Little Irish announced the hiring of former head coach, Chris Battaglia, to the position for a second stint. Battaglia, who was previously the defensive coordinator at Irondequoit, served as Aquinas Institute's lead man before, also is a 1978 graduate of the school and was inducted into the Little Irish's Hall of Fame back in 2020.
Aquinas Institute went 11-3 last season under Jackson, who led the program to their first sectional title (Section V) since the 2018 campaign.
“Coach Battaglia’s record speaks for itself, but it’s his dedication to the charisms of Aquinas that made this decision so clear,” Aquinas Institute athletic director Anthony Bianchi said in a press release per News 10 Rochester. “His leadership will ensure that our program continues to thrive.”
Down below is the X post made by the school's athletic department on Thursday:
"AQ is proud to announce the return of Chris Battaglia ’78 as the Head Coach of the Varsity Football Team. A decorated coach, dedicated alumnus, and mentor, Battaglia will be stepping out of retirement to lead the program."
The hiring comes on the heels of a controversial firing of Jackson, who according to a 13WHAM report, chose to be fired rather than to accept a 'agreeing or mutual parting of ways' announcement.
“They gave me the options of resigning, agreeing to part ways mutually, or being fired, and I told him that I'd rather be fired,” Jackson said per the WHAM report.
"I had had this incident with the other coach. I went to HR on Thursday and told my story and had a meeting with administration on Friday, and Sunday I got a call or a text asking me to come in.”
Per the report, Jackson also added that he wasn't able to speak to the team couldn’t speak to his team before leaving.
“The reason that I got was because I wasn't around the team as much as I guess they thought I should be, and players and parents, they didn't know where, what the direction of the program was going,” Jackson added in the 13WHAM report.
“The reason I actually elected to be fired is so that they would know that I didn't walk out. I didn't want them to think that I quit, because that wasn't the case.”
Aquinas Institute then made a statement regarding Jackson's dismissal afterwards:
"While we understand that there may be public interest in this matter, we are unable to discuss specific details due to confidentiality policies that protect all employees. We appreciate your understanding and respect. What we can share is that this decision was made after careful consideration and in alignment with the best interests of our institution, its mission, and our students. Personnel decisions of this nature are never taken lightly, and we remain committed to upholding our values and ensuring a positive and productive environment for our community. Our focus remains on providing our students with a quality Catholic education grounded in the Basilian tradition and a welcoming community for all that exemplifies the important work that Aquinas Institute has done for nearly 125 years. Our Athletic Director will be searching for a new football coach effective immediately."
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi