CBA Syracuse football honoring the late Arthur Jones
The Christian Brothers Academy football team in Syracuse, New York is honoring the late Arthur Jones III, a former NFL defensive tackle, for the rest of the season.
The Brothers announced before Friday’s road game against Rome Free Academy that stickers have been placed on the back of their helmets. The sticker has Jones’ name, the No. 97 he wore in the NFL and a cross in the middle.
Jones’ son, Arthur Jones IV, is a sophomore defensive lineman for the Brothers this season. Jones IV, who has 20 tackles so far this season, was a member of CBA Syracuse’s state championship team in 2024.
Arthur Jones III passed away on Oct. 3 at the age of 39. Jones is a 2005 graduate of Union-Endicott and played for Syracuse University from 2005 to 2009.
Jones was a fifth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2009 NFL Draft. A Super Bowl XLVII champion with the Ravens, Jones went on to play in the NFL from 2010 to 2017 with the Ravens, the Indianapolis Colts and the Washington Redskins (now Commanders).
Jones is the oldest brother of former UFC Heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former Syracuse and NFL defensive end Chandler Jones, who was a Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots.
