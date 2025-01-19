Christ The King GirlsBasketball Goes 1-1 at Hoophall Classic
Olivia Vukosa scores 25 in one contest and Arielle Lopez nets 20 in finale
The Christ the King girls basketball team went 1-1 over the weekend at the annual Army National Guard Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts.
On Friday at Springfield College, the Royals fell 87-75 to Ontario Christian — the top-ranked team in the nation.
CTK’s Olivia Vukosa, a junior and 5-star recruit, finished with 25 points, nine boards and three blocks.
The Royals turned things around Saturday morning with 71-47 win over Sacred Heart of Connecticut.
Sophomore Arielle Lopez anchored CTK with 22 points, five rebounds and two steals.
The Royals, now 11-4 on the season, face St. Francis Prep on Tuesday.
