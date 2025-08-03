High School

Division's Timothy Stanley Voted High School on SI’s Top Quarterback in New York State

Stanley had 19 total touchdowns for the Blue Dragons last season

Kevin L. Smith

Timothy Stanley throws pass for the Division Blue Dragons varsity football team.
Timothy Stanley throws pass for the Division Blue Dragons varsity football team. / Kevin Moeller -- Division High School Athletics

Timothy Stanley, a senior at Division Avenue High School, has been voted High School on SI’s top quarterback in New York heading into the 2025 season.

Stanley received 50.66% of the votes to take the top spot. Final poll results can be viewed here.

Last year, Stanley recorded 1,728 passing yards, 17 TDs and two rushing scores for the Blue Dragons.

Division went 3-5 in 2024. The team’s 2025 season opener is Sept. 12 against Manhasset.

KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

