Division's Timothy Stanley Voted High School on SI’s Top Quarterback in New York State
Stanley had 19 total touchdowns for the Blue Dragons last season
Timothy Stanley, a senior at Division Avenue High School, has been voted High School on SI’s top quarterback in New York heading into the 2025 season.
Stanley received 50.66% of the votes to take the top spot. Final poll results can be viewed here.
Last year, Stanley recorded 1,728 passing yards, 17 TDs and two rushing scores for the Blue Dragons.
Division went 3-5 in 2024. The team’s 2025 season opener is Sept. 12 against Manhasset.
