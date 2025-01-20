Four Players Score in Double Figures for Archbishop Stepinac at Hoophall Classic
The Archbishop Stepinac boys basketball team put on an impressive showing in its lone appearance at the Army National Guard Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts over the weekend,
The Crusaders, ranked 20th in our latest Power 25 poll, won 66-56 over Richmond Heights of Ohio on Sunday.
Jasiah Jervis – a 4-star recruit, small forward and the player of the game on Sunday – paced the Stepinac squad with 17 points, six boards and three assists.
Also for the Crusaders, Hassan Koureissi had 12 points and Danny Carbuccia finished with 10 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals.
Carbuccia recorded his 1,000th-career point in Sunday’s game for Archbishop Stepinac.
Adonis and Darius Ratliff, twin sons of former NBA journeyman Theo Ratliff, also contributed for the Crusaders. Adonis recorded 12 points and nine rebounds – while Darius chipped in eight points, nine boards and three blocks.
Archbishop Stepinac (13-3), now 7-0 in the CHSAA, goes up against St. Peter’s on Tuesday.