Garden City football breaks state record for consecutive victories
It took almost six years, but the Garden City football squad in New York accomplished what is seemingly an unreachable feat.
The Trojans beat Baldwin, 31-0, in the Nassau Conference II quarterfinals on Friday afternoon to extend their win streak to 63 games. The victory broke Maine-Endwell’s previous record of 62 wins in a row, a feat that took place between 2011 and 2015.
According to Newsday, Garden City has not lost since they fell to Lindenhurst in the 2019 Class I Long Island Championship game.
“It’s quite an accomplishment to own the longest winning streak in New York State history,” Garden City coach David Ettinger said via Newsday. “There have been a lot of great programs over all the years. And for us to stand alone is something really special. It says a lot about the full commitment to the program from our coaches, players, administrators and the support we get from our community.”
The Trojans, the top seed in the postseason, is in the hunt for their fifth-straight Long Island championship trophy. During its streak, Garden City has collected four Long Island Class II titles and nine Nassau Conference II crowns.
When Maine-Endwell – a Section IV program in the Binghamton area – was in the midst of its win streak, the team captured four New York State titles in a row.
According to records from the New York State Sportswriters Association, Section X’s Massena had a stretch of 54-0-1 in the 1950s. Section V’s Hornell won 51 in a row between the late 2000s and early 2010s, and Riverdale in New York City went 49-0-2 in the 1960s. Section V’s Caledonia-Mumford strung together 49 consecutive victories between the late 1970s and early 1980s.
In the Trojans’ quarterfinal victory on Friday, the team scored in each of its five first-half possessions.
Garden City senior tailback Merit Ruckh ran 25 yards for the touchdown. Brayden Robertiello chipped in a 38-yard rushing score, while Anthony Asaro provided two TD runs. Chris Desiderio kicked a 43-yard field goal to round out the Trojans’ scoring effort.
The Trojans are ranked fourth in the latest High School on SI's New York State football rankings.
Baldwin capped its season with a 3-6 record.
Garden City, now 9-0 on the season, will face fourth-seeded East Meadow (6-3) in the Nassau Conference II semifinals next weekend at Hofstra University.
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App