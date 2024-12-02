Long Island Football Championships 2024: Recap, Highlights, and Historic Wins
The annual Long Island Football Championships were held at Hofstra University over the weekend.
Two new champions were crowned, including a stunner in the Division IV title game. Win and title streaks were also extended.
Division IV
Bayport-Blue Point was determined to not only win its 35th-straight game, but also bring home its third-consecutive L.I. title.
Those hopes were dashed by Wantagh, who won 29-21 over the Phantoms in Friday’s Division IV title game. The Warriors secured their third L.I. trophy in school history and first since 2016.
Wantagh (11-1) snapped Bayport-Blue Point’s long-running streak that lasted three seasons.
The Phantoms led 14-8 at the break, but the Warriors’ two touchdowns in the second half helped them slide into victory.
Wantagh quarterback Ryan Conigliaro completed 13-of-16 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns. Tailback Dylan Martini had 25 carries for 142 yards, recorded a receiving TD and threw an 18-yard TD pass. Joe Nicholson had seven catches for 78 yards and two scores, while John Gendels finished with four receptions for 59 yards and a TD.
For the Phantoms, Cooper Fuller was 6-of-7 for 135 yards and two passing TDs. On the ground, Fuller ran for 100 yards on 18 carries.
Also for Bayport-Blue Point, Dylan Craig had three receptions for 75 yards and a score. Colin Reyer provided 75 yards rushing and a TD on 10 carries.
The Phantoms wrapped up their season with an 11-1 record.
Division III
New division, no problem for Garden City.
The Trojans secured its fourth-straight title and sixth in seven seasons following a 31-28 win over Sayville on Saturday. It’s the team’s first championship trophy in Division III after being in Division II for over two decades.
The Trojans (12-0) also locked up their 12th L.I. championship trophy in school history. The win gave Garden City its 55th-consecutive win, with its last loss coming on Nov. 30, 2019.
Garden City fended off a scrappy Golden Flashes squad that made a comeback attempt in an effort to erase a 17-0 deficit at the half.
Quarterback Brayden Robertiello anchored the Trojans’ offense with 11-of-13 passing for 193 yards and three touchdowns. Blake Cascadden had seven catches for 85 yards and two scores, and ran for 45 yards and a score. Owen Wuchte added a 46-yard TD catch.
For Sayville, QB Patrick Coan was 16-of-32 for 223 passing yards, four TDs and an interception. Tomas McCann finished with six receptions for 111 yards and two scores. Kyle Messina chipped in 61 receiving yards and a couple of TDs.
The Golden Flashes finished their 2024 season with an 11-1 record.
Division II
Carey scored 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to knock off Half Hollow Hills East, 37-36, on Friday and grab its third L.I. Division II title in school history.
The Seahawks (12-0) won its first championship since they captured back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014.
The Thunderbirds were clinging to a 36-29 lead late in the fourth. Without notice, Carey recorded an interception on defense to set up in Half Hollow Hills East territory.
A few plays later, Christian Todaro punched in a rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion afterwards to complete the comeback for the Seahawks.
Todaro tallied three catches for 106 yards and two TDs for Carey, and carried the ball 14 times for 90 yards and a score. Quarterback Chris Obertis was 14-of-18 in the air with 244 yards and three TDs. Justin DePietro chipped in 90 yards rushing on 22 carries, while Theodoros Andrikopoulos brought down a 4-yard TD reception.
For the Thunderbirds, Daniel White rushed the ball 26 times for 244 yards and a score. QB Nick Sevilla was 12-of-20 on completions for 152 yards, four TDs and two picks. Lucas Martin had six catches for 83 yards and three scores.
Half Hollow Hills East finished their season at 10-2.
Division I
Massapequa squeezed out a 42-40 victory over William Floyd on Saturday to capture its second-straight L.I. Division I title.
It’s also the Chiefs’ third crown in four seasons and fifth in school history.
Both offenses exploded in the first half, but it was Massapequa with a 35-26 advantage. The Colonials outscored the Chiefs 14-7 in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t overcome the deficit.
Tailback Tyler Villalta led the Chiefs with 246 yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries. Joey Diesso threw for 102 yards and a TD, and ran for 75 yards and a score.
For William Floyd, Ja'Quan Thomas carried the ball 24 times for 172 yards and three TDs. Joshua Jordan had six catches for 172 yards and two scores. AJ Cannet was 10-of-20 for 202 yards, two passing scores and two interceptions.
Massapequa and William Floyd capped their seasons at 11-1 and 10-2, respectively.