Reigning Long Island Champion Massapequa Reveals 2025 Football Schedule
The Chiefs have captured three Long Island crowns in the last four seasons
Massapequa, the reigning Long Island Class 1 champion, revealed its schedule for the 2025 season.
The Chiefs defeated Floyd, 42-40, to capture its third Long Island crown in the last four seasons. Massapequa went 11-1 overall and 7-1 in its division.
Complete 2025 football schedule for Massapequa
Sept. 12 – vs. Freeport (6:30 p.m.)
Sept. 19 – at Westbury (6 p.m.)
Sept. 26 – vs. Hempstead (6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 3 – vs. Oceanside (6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 10 – at Port Washington (6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 18 – at Farmingdale (2 p.m.)
Oct. 25 – vs. Syosset (3 p.m.)
Nov. 1 – at Herricks (2 p.m.)
