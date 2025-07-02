High School

Reigning Long Island Champion Massapequa Reveals 2025 Football Schedule

The Chiefs have captured three Long Island crowns in the last four seasons

Kevin L. Smith

Massapequa varsity football
Massapequa Chiefs Football/Instagram

Massapequa, the reigning Long Island Class 1 champion, revealed its schedule for the 2025 season.

The Chiefs defeated Floyd, 42-40, to capture its third Long Island crown in the last four seasons. Massapequa went 11-1 overall and 7-1 in its division.

Complete 2025 football schedule for Massapequa

Sept. 12 – vs. Freeport (6:30 p.m.)

Sept. 19 – at Westbury (6 p.m.)

Sept. 26 – vs. Hempstead (6:30 p.m.)

Oct. 3 – vs. Oceanside (6:30 p.m.)

Oct. 10 – at Port Washington (6:30 p.m.)

Oct. 18 – at Farmingdale (2 p.m.)

Oct. 25 – vs. Syosset (3 p.m.)

Nov. 1 – at Herricks (2 p.m.)

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

