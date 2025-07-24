Long Island Lutheran Football Alum Takes Over The Program
Tiquan Garner, a Class of 2013 graduate of Long Island Lutheran, is now at the helm of the Crusaders’ varsity football program.
Garner replaces longtime coach Chris Reno who led the program for the last 27 years. Reno, who compiled a coaching record of 91-70, moved into an administrative role with LuHi football to spend more time with family.
“I believe [Garner] can take this program to the next level,” Reno told Newsday. “When I took over the program, I wanted to make it a place everyone wanted to be a part of. Now what coach Garner has to do is make it a regional program or even perhaps a national program.”
Garner was previously an assistant coach and offensive coordinator for six years with the Crusaders.
“My coaching philosophy has always been centered around developing the whole athlete – physically, mentally and emotionally,” Garner said via LuHi Athletics. “Winning is important, but I define success by the growth of each athlete, both on and off the field. I lead by example, modeling discipline, humility, and a strong work ethic. My ultimate goal is to prepare athletes not just for the next game, but for the game of life.”
During his playing days, Garner was a four-year varsity starter, a two-year captain and currently holds the LuHi’s school record for single season rushing yards (2,714). Garner played for Wagner College collegiately as a defensive back.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App