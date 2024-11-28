Mike Perrone out as Warrensburg boys basketball coach
Mike Perrone is out as head coach of the Warrensburg boys basketball team, according to areport by The Post-Star.
The move was apparently made in connection to the alleged sexual abuse incident that cancelled the season earlier this month for the Perrone-led Warrensburg/Lake George/Bolton football team, a combined move made by the school districts.
>>Sexual misconduct allegations halt the season of New York high school football team<<
Each of the three schools are located about an hour north of Albany.
The Wolverines’ season ended on Nov. 2 in the midst of a potential state championship run. The allegations stemmed from an incident on a Lake George school bus on Aug. 31, during a team trip to a Syracuse University football game.
Two Lake George students, an 18-year old and a 17-year old, who are members of the Wolverines, were subsequently arrested a week after the season ended.
Warrensburg athletic director Scott Smith confirmed earlier in the week that Perrone was replaced by Chris Herbst. Perrone coached the boys basketball team for nine seasons.
Smith declined to comment whether or not Perrone is still the football coach, or Perrone’s status as Warrensburg’s baseball coach during the spring.
The Wolverines, sporting an 8-0 record as they headed into the Section II football tournament, was the top-ranked Class D team in the state in the Oct. 30 rankings by the New York State Sportswriters Association.
The school district’s officials, Perrone or any of the coaches on his staff have not provided further comment on the matter.