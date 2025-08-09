High School

Monroe-Woodbury’s Nate Coulanges Voted High School on SI’s Top Running Back in New York State

Coulanges notched 14 TDs for the Crusaders last year

Kevin L. Smith

Monroe-Woodbury's Nate Coulanges (6) breaks away from Cornwall's Braden Murphy during a regular season game in 2024.
Monroe-Woodbury's Nate Coulanges (6) breaks away from Cornwall's Braden Murphy during a regular season game in 2024. / Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nate Coulanges, a senior at Monroe-Woodbury High School, has been voted High School on SI’s top running back in New York heading into the 2025 season.

Coulanges received 36.68% of the votes to take the top spot. Final poll results can be viewed here.

Last season, Coulanges recorded 1,103 rushing yards and 14 TDs for the Crusaders.

Monroe-Woodbury went 10-2 and captured its 14th Section IX title in 2024. The team fell to Corning in the state tournament.

