Moore Catholic High School (New York) head football coach Nick Giannatasio to step down
On Thursday, Moore Catholic High School of Staten Island and its head varsity football coach, Nick Giannatasio, came to a mutual decision to go their separate ways, according to a report by the Advance/SILive.com.
In the wake of this announcement, Giannatasio wasted no time in revealing his next move, stating that he will be taking up a position on the coaching staff at rival St. Peter’s High School. Meanwhile, at Moore Catholic, president Gina DeSantis and athletic director Mike Ponsiglione have disclosed that they are in the process of putting together a committee tasked with finding a suitable replacement for Giannatasio.
Moore Catholic High School and St. Peter’s both compete in the Catholic AA I Division. The schools are located less than six miles from one another.
The search for a new head coach is set to commence without delay, although the school officials have not established a specific timeline for the hiring process. Nevertheless, Ponsiglione emphasized their desire to have the new leader of the football program appointed as swiftly as possible to ensure a smooth transition and maintain the team's offseason momentum.
The Mavericks went 5-6 in 2024, 3-1 in Catholic AA I play, which was good for third place behind St. Peter’s and St. Joseph-by-The-Sea. After opening the season with wins over Curtis and Xavier, Moore Catholic went on to drop six of their last nine games.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App