High School

New York high school baseball’s top outfielders in 2025: Vote for the best

Who is the top outfielder in New York high school baseball for 2025?

Kevin L. Smith

Fairport's Samuel Roselli yells after scoring on a bunt by a teammate
Fairport's Samuel Roselli yells after scoring on a bunt by a teammate / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Rochestwr Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the spring season officially here, it’s time to highlight the top high school baseball players in New York.

Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions. 

High School On SI compiled a list of the best pitchers and the best infielders

Now, it’s the outfielders’ turn. This will be followed by catchers.

There are hundreds of outstanding players in New York, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.

Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an infielder, catcher or a pitcher on this list, as we try to get as many players as possible.

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)

Voting ends Thursday, May 1 at 11:59 PM ET

Owen Andreatta, Fairport, senior

Injured during the 2024 season, Andreatta hit .396 with a .500 on-base percentage, 13 runs batted in and seven stolen bases in 2023.

Owen Balleau, Guilderland, senior

Balleau, a Long Island University baseball commit, is an efficient contact hitter with a strong arm in left field.

Jason Basil, Glen Cove, senior

Basil hit .362 with 18 stolen bases and 14 runs scored last season.

Kyle Brown, Central Square, senior

Brown collected 29 hits, 17 runs, 12 RBI and six stolen bases for the Redhawks last year.

Tyler Cannon, Webster Schroeder, senior

Cannon batted .463 with four home runs and 20 RBI for the Warriors in 2024.

Anthony Carlo, St. Anthony’s, senior

Last season, Carlo hit .403 with a 1.247 slugging percentage, 17 RBI, 24 runs scored and eight stolen bases.

Riley Clemons-Butenko, CBA-Syracuse, junior

The Brothers standout finished with 26 hits, 18 RBI, 32 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 2024.

Andrew Crux, Mohonasen, junior

A star player for the Warriors, Crux platoons between the outfield and the mound.

Jayden Gigante, Carey, junior

A St. John’s baseball commit, Gigante batted .433 with 40 hits last season.

Bronson Haner, Chatham, junior

Haner played a prominent role in Chatham’s Class C state championship run last year.

Andrew Johnston, Bethlehem, senior

An efficient hitter, Johnston was a key piece in Bethlehem’s run to the Class AA state title in 2024.

Nick Kriegelstein, Victor, senior

Kriegelstein, a Le Moyne baseball commit, hit .432 with 38 hits, 14 runs scored and seven bases for the Blue Devils last year.

Colin Luce, Fredonia, junior

Luce had a .417 batting average with 24 hits, 20 RBI and 19 runs scored last year.

Aedan Palmer, Elmira, junior

A standout player for the Express, Palmer has one of the best arms in Section IV. He hit .348 with 22 RBI in 2024.

Vincent Petruzzelli, St. Joes by the Sea, junior

Petruzzelli is an all-around talent for the Vikings.

Sam Roselli Jr., Fairport, senior

Roselli, the Section V Class AAA final MVP for the Red Raiders last season, collected 14 RBI, 14 runs scored and six extra-base hits.

Peyton Way, New Hartford, junior

Way finished with two homers, 22 hits and 16 runs scored for the Spartans last year.

Ashton Werner, Windsor, senior

Werner hit over .350 for the Black Knights in 2024.

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

