New York high school baseball’s top outfielders in 2025: Vote for the best
With the spring season officially here, it’s time to highlight the top high school baseball players in New York.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI compiled a list of the best pitchers and the best infielders.
Now, it’s the outfielders’ turn. This will be followed by catchers.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in New York, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an infielder, catcher or a pitcher on this list, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Thursday, May 1 at 11:59 PM ET
Owen Andreatta, Fairport, senior
Injured during the 2024 season, Andreatta hit .396 with a .500 on-base percentage, 13 runs batted in and seven stolen bases in 2023.
Owen Balleau, Guilderland, senior
Balleau, a Long Island University baseball commit, is an efficient contact hitter with a strong arm in left field.
Jason Basil, Glen Cove, senior
Basil hit .362 with 18 stolen bases and 14 runs scored last season.
Kyle Brown, Central Square, senior
Brown collected 29 hits, 17 runs, 12 RBI and six stolen bases for the Redhawks last year.
Tyler Cannon, Webster Schroeder, senior
Cannon batted .463 with four home runs and 20 RBI for the Warriors in 2024.
Anthony Carlo, St. Anthony’s, senior
Last season, Carlo hit .403 with a 1.247 slugging percentage, 17 RBI, 24 runs scored and eight stolen bases.
Riley Clemons-Butenko, CBA-Syracuse, junior
The Brothers standout finished with 26 hits, 18 RBI, 32 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 2024.
Andrew Crux, Mohonasen, junior
A star player for the Warriors, Crux platoons between the outfield and the mound.
Jayden Gigante, Carey, junior
A St. John’s baseball commit, Gigante batted .433 with 40 hits last season.
Bronson Haner, Chatham, junior
Haner played a prominent role in Chatham’s Class C state championship run last year.
Andrew Johnston, Bethlehem, senior
An efficient hitter, Johnston was a key piece in Bethlehem’s run to the Class AA state title in 2024.
Nick Kriegelstein, Victor, senior
Kriegelstein, a Le Moyne baseball commit, hit .432 with 38 hits, 14 runs scored and seven bases for the Blue Devils last year.
Colin Luce, Fredonia, junior
Luce had a .417 batting average with 24 hits, 20 RBI and 19 runs scored last year.
Aedan Palmer, Elmira, junior
A standout player for the Express, Palmer has one of the best arms in Section IV. He hit .348 with 22 RBI in 2024.
Vincent Petruzzelli, St. Joes by the Sea, junior
Petruzzelli is an all-around talent for the Vikings.
Sam Roselli Jr., Fairport, senior
Roselli, the Section V Class AAA final MVP for the Red Raiders last season, collected 14 RBI, 14 runs scored and six extra-base hits.
Peyton Way, New Hartford, junior
Way finished with two homers, 22 hits and 16 runs scored for the Spartans last year.
Ashton Werner, Windsor, senior
Werner hit over .350 for the Black Knights in 2024.
