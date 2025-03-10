New York high school boys ice hockey rankings: State Playoff Edition (3-10-2025)
This week’s High School on SI New York high school boys hockey rankings showcase the eight remaining teams in Saturday’s semifinal round at the Harborcenter in Buffalo.
See how each of the state final four squads stack up with each other as they look to move onto Sunday’s Division I and II state championship games.
No. 1: West Genesee (20-0-3)
The Wildcats, on a quest to capture their second New York state Division II title in three seasons, beat Orchard Park in the regional round over the weekend. West Genesee faces Section V’s Pittsford in the state semifinals.
Previous rank: 1
No. 2: Suffern (20-2)
The reigning Division I state champion Mounties cruised to a win over Monroe-Woodbury at regionals on Saturday. Suffern takes on Section II’s Shenendehowa in the state semifinals.
Previous rank: 2
No. 3: Skaneateles (21-2)
The Lakers routed Section X’s Franklin Academy in the Division II regional round. Skaneateles, on the hunt for a third-straight state title, faces Section VI’s Williamsville East in the state semis.
Previous rank: 3
No. 4: Ogdensburg (18-2)
The Blue Devils squeezed past Section I’s Rye at regionals to punch their ticket to the state semifinals vs. Section II’s Queensbury.
Previous rank: 4
No. 5: Pittsford (19-3-2)
The Panthers edged Section IV’s Ithaca to set up a Division I state semifinal matchup against Section III’s West Genesee.
Previous rank: 6
No. 6: Williamsville East (19-4-2)
The Flames topped Section V’s Victor in the regional round. They take on reigning Division II state champion Skaneateles in the semifinals.
Previous rank: 8
No. 7: Queensbury (15-5-1)
The Spartans are looking to return to the Division II state final after they fell to Skaneateles last season. Queensbury blanked Section VII’s Saranac in the regional round, setting up a state semifinal contest against Ogdensburg.
Previous rank: None
No. 8: Shenendehowa (12-6-1)
The Plainsmen knocked off Section X’s Canton in the regional round. Now, the team goes up against Suffern – the defending Division I state champion – in Saturday’s semifinal round.
Previous rank: None
Dropped out: Canton (15-4-2), Rye (16-6-1), Orchard Park (18-3-1), Victor (17-6-1).