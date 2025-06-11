High School

New York High School Football: Carthage announces 2025 schedule

The Comets went 8-2 during the 2024 season

Kevin L. Smith

The Central Valley Academy Thunder and Carthage Comets line up against each other Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Ilion, New York.
The Central Valley Academy Thunder and Carthage Comets line up against each other Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Ilion, New York. / JON RATHBUN / Herkimer Times Telegram / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Carthage High varsity football team announced its schedule for the 2025 season.

The Comets compete in Section III Class B. Last season, Carthage went 8-2 but lost to eventual champion Indian River in the Class B semifinals.

Carthage’s 2025 schedule

Sept. 5 – vs. Central Square (7 p.m.)

Sept. 13 – at Henninger (Noon)

Sept. 19 – vs. East Syracuse Minoa (7 p.m.)

Sept. 26 – at Indian River (7 p.m.)

Oct. 3 – at Nottingham (6 p.m.)

Oct. 10 – vs. Watertown (7 p.m.)

Oct. 17 – at Fayetteville-Manlius (7 p.m.)

Oct. 24 – vs. Whitesboro (7 p.m.)

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/New York