New York High School Football: Carthage announces 2025 schedule
The Comets went 8-2 during the 2024 season
The Carthage High varsity football team announced its schedule for the 2025 season.
The Comets compete in Section III Class B. Last season, Carthage went 8-2 but lost to eventual champion Indian River in the Class B semifinals.
Carthage’s 2025 schedule
Sept. 5 – vs. Central Square (7 p.m.)
Sept. 13 – at Henninger (Noon)
Sept. 19 – vs. East Syracuse Minoa (7 p.m.)
Sept. 26 – at Indian River (7 p.m.)
Oct. 3 – at Nottingham (6 p.m.)
Oct. 10 – vs. Watertown (7 p.m.)
Oct. 17 – at Fayetteville-Manlius (7 p.m.)
Oct. 24 – vs. Whitesboro (7 p.m.)
