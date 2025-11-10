New York High School Football Top 25 State Rankings — Nov. 10, 2025
The playoffs continue to roll for New York high school football.
This will be the last week for the top 25 rankings. Starting next week, High School on SI will highlight the top 15 teams in the state then whittle down to the top 10 until the 2025 postseason comes to conclusion.
Here is the eighth week of rankings out of the Empire State:
1. CBA Syracuse (9-0)
The Brothers cruised to a 55-7 win over West Genesee in the Section III Class AA semifinals. CBA faces Liverpool in the sectional final on Saturday.
Previous rank: 1
2. Monsignor Farrell (8-1)
The Lions, the top seed for the NYCHSFL AAA playoffs, will face fifth-seeded Chaminade in the semifinals this weekend.
Previous rank: 2
3. Iona Prep (8-1)
The Gaels, the second seed in the NYCHSFL AAA playoffs, will take on third-seeded St. Anthony’s in the semis.
Previous rank: 3
4. Garden City (9-0)
The top-seeded Trojans beat Baldwin, 31-0, in the Nassau Conference II quarterfinals and broke the state record for consecutive victories with 63 in a row. Garden City faces fourth-seeded East Meadow in the semifinals on Saturday.
Previous rank: 4
5. Rye (10-0)
The Garnets defeated Eastchester, 36-22, in the Section I semifinal round. Rye goes up against Somers in the championship game this weekend.
Previous rank: 5
6. Somers (8-2)
The Tuskers topped Harrison, 28-14, in the Section I semifinals. Somers and Rye will meet in the sectional title game.
Previous rank: 6
7. St. Francis (8-1)
The Red Raiders, who recently secured the Monsignor Martin regular season football title, are now set to take on Bishop Timon-St. Jude in the MMHSAA semifinals.
Previous rank: 7
8. St. Anthony’s (7-4)
The third-seeded Friars beat Cardinal Hayes, 40-28, in the NYCHSFL AAA quarterfinals. St. Anthony’s will go up against second-seeded Iona Prep in the semifinals.
Previous rank: 8
9. Chaminade (7-4)
The fifth-seeded Flyers defeated fourth-seeded Archbishop Stepinac, 18-14, in the opening round of the NYCHSFL playoffs. Chaminade takes on top-seeded Monsignor Farrell in the semifinals.
Previous rank: 9
10. Tottenville (10-0)
The Pirates squeezed past Curtis for a 14-13 victory. Tottenville faces Port Richmond in the PSAL playoffs.
Previous rank: 10
11. Erasmus Hall (7-2)
The Dutchmen won 31-14 over Lincoln in their regular-season finale. Erasmus will now prepare for the PSAL playoffs.
Previous rank: 11
12. Sayville (9-0)
The top-seeded Golden Flashes knocked off Westhampton, 41-21, in the Suffolk County Conference III quarterfinals. Sayville takes on sixth-seeded East Hampton in the semifinals.
Previous rank: 12
13. Massapequa (8-0)
The top-seeded Chiefs face fifth-seeded Syosset in the Nassau County Conference I semifinals on Friday.
Previous rank: 13
14. CBA Albany (8-2)
The top-seeded Brothers notched a 38-6 victory over Colonie in the Section II Class AA semifinals. CBA faces Saratoga Springs in the Class AA final.
Previous rank: 16
15. Curtis (8-2)
The Warriors will look to shake off a loss to Tottenville with their first game in the PSAL playoffs.
Previous rank: 14
16. William Floyd (9-0)
The top-seeded Colonials won 34-14 over Sachem East in the Suffolk County Division I quarterfinals. William Floyd hosts fourth-seeded Longwood in the semifinals.
Previous rank: 15
17. Ward Melville (8-1)
The second-seeded Patriots topped Brentwood, 56-27, in the Suffolk County Division I quarterfinals. Ward Melville faces third-seeded Sachem North in the semifinals.
Previous rank: 17
18. Monroe (8-0)
The Red Jackets go up against third-seeded Honeoye Falls-Lima in the Section V Class B final.
Previous rank: 20
19. Liverpool (9-1)
The Legends shut out Cicero-North Syracuse, 20-0, in the Section III Class AA semifinals. Liverpool goes up against CBA Syracuse in the Class AA final on Saturday.
Previous rank: 21
20. Farmingdale (7-1)
The Dalers beat Freeport, 48-22, in the Nassau County Division I quarterfinals. Farmingdale faces Oceanside in the semifinals on Friday.
Previous rank: 22
21. Bennett (8-1)
The top-seeded Tigers knocked off Lancaster by a 52-13 score in the Section VI Class AA semifinals. Bennett takes on third-seeded Jamestown in the Class AA title game.
Previous rank: 23
22. Niskayuna (9-1)
The Silver Warriors rode to a 35-0 victory over Ballston Spa in the Section II Class A semifinals. Niskayuna goes up against Troy in the Class A championship game.
Previous rank: 24
23. Port Jervis (9-1)
The Raiders overwhelmed Red Hook with a 55-0 victory in the Section IX Class B semifinals. Port Jervis faces Saugerties in the Class B title game this weekend.
Previous rank: 25
24. Canisius (5-4)
The Crusaders face St. Joseph’s in the Monsignor Martin Association semifinals this weekend.
Previous rank: 19
25. Archbishop Stepinac (6-5)
The Crusaders’ season came to an end following a loss to Chaminade in the NYCHSFL AAA playoffs.
Previous rank: 18
