New York high school football: Waverly announces 2025 schedule

The Wolverines compiled a 9-2 record in 2024

Waverly's Matthias Welles runs with the ball as Horseheads' Lucas Mosher looks to make the tackle during the Wolverines' 34-21 win in football Sept. 20, 2024 at Waverly Memorial Stadium.
The Waverly varsity football squad recently revealed its schedule for the 2025 season.

The Wolverines compiled a 9-2 record in 2024, which included reaching the Section IV Class C championship game.

Waverly’s 2025 slate includes a matchup against Chenango Forks – a rematch of the Class C sectional final – on Oct. 24. The upcoming season will also see the Wolverines move up to Class B.

The Wolverines won the Class C state crown, the first in program history, during the 2023 season.

Waverly’s full 2025 schedule

Aug. 30 – vs. Troy (Pennsylvania)

Sept. 12 – at Windsor

Sept. 19 – vs. Norwich

Sept. 26 – at Johnson City

Oct. 3 – at Union-Endicott

Oct. 10 – vs. Maine-Endwell

Oct. 17 – at Owego

Oct. 24 – vs. Chenango Forks

Oct. 31 – vs. Oneonta

KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

