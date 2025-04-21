New York high school football: Waverly announces 2025 schedule
The Waverly varsity football squad recently revealed its schedule for the 2025 season.
The Wolverines compiled a 9-2 record in 2024, which included reaching the Section IV Class C championship game.
Waverly’s 2025 slate includes a matchup against Chenango Forks – a rematch of the Class C sectional final – on Oct. 24. The upcoming season will also see the Wolverines move up to Class B.
The Wolverines won the Class C state crown, the first in program history, during the 2023 season.
Waverly’s full 2025 schedule
Aug. 30 – vs. Troy (Pennsylvania)
Sept. 12 – at Windsor
Sept. 19 – vs. Norwich
Sept. 26 – at Johnson City
Oct. 3 – at Union-Endicott
Oct. 10 – vs. Maine-Endwell
Oct. 17 – at Owego
Oct. 24 – vs. Chenango Forks
Oct. 31 – vs. Oneonta
More from High School On SI:
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App