New York high school softball’s top catchers in 2025: Vote for the best
With the spring season officially here, it’s time to highlight the top high school softball players in New York.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI started by highlighting the best outfielders and the best infielders.
Now, it's the catchers' turn. This will be followed by pitchers.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in New York, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an outfielder, pitcher or infielder on this list, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Wednesday, April 23 at 11:59 PM ET
Josie Alfano, Mount Sinai, senior
Alfano, a Stony Brook softball commit and Class A all-state nod, batted .509 with 27 runs batted in, 10 doubles and four home runs last year.
Alanna Bowman, West Genesee, junior
Bowman, a Class AA all-state honoree, had 23 hits, 20 RBI, five doubles and five stolen bases in 2024.
Sabrina Chapman, Carey, senior
Chapman hit .412 last season for the Seahawks.
Alyssa Chiappa, Tappan Zee, junior
Chiappa, who also plays shortstop, was a Class A all-state selection last season.
Barbara Jo Coppola, Harrison, senior
A Bucknell softball commit, she hit .426 with four homers, 22 RBI, 29 hits and 33 runs scored.
Katie Crippen, Cooperstown, junior
Crippen, a Class C all-state nod, collected 36 RBI, 11 doubles, four triples, 32 runs scored and 14 stolen bases.
Eva Garofalo, Warwick Valley, senior
Garofalo, a Rutgers softball commit, has led the Wildcats in homers the last three seasons.
Maysin Kannapin, Dobbs Ferry, senior
A Class B all-state honoree, Kannapin batted .606 with a .671 on-base percentage, 1.015 slugging percentage, six homers, 34 runs scored and 26 RBI last year.
Miley Laubach, Owego, junior
Laubach, a Class A all-state nod, hit .524 with a .615 on-base percentage, 16 RBI and nine stolen bases in 2024.
Bianca LoBosco, Lynbrook, senior
A St. John’s softball commit, LoBosco hit .618 with a 1.363 slugging percentage, 46 RBI and eight homers.
Delaney Mathes, Sachem North, sophomore
In 2024, Mathes batted .475 with 26 RBI and 13 doubles.
Calla McCombs, Bloomfield, junior
A Class C all-state selection, McCombs batted .556 with 40 hits (seven triples), 40 runs scored and 36 RBI in 2024.
Lianna McCormack, Bayport-Blue Point, senior
Last season, McCormack batted .468 with a .726 slugging percentage and 19 RBI.
Makenzi Reinhard, Chenango Valley, senior
Reinhard, a Mansfield softball commit, hit .448 last season.
Emily Ruscio, Saratoga, freshman
Ruscio was named to the Class AAA all-state second team as an eighth grader last season.
Madysen Saddlemire, Berne-Knox-Westerlo, senior
Saddlemire, a Class C second team all-state nod, hit .368 with six doubles (32 total hits) and 25 RBI last season.
Maeve Schiereck, Massapequa, junior
A Stony Brook softball commit, she hit .431 with a 1.131 OPS and 27 RBI last year.
Callie Sniffen, Haldane, senior
Sniffen was a Class C all-state selection who hit 11 home runs in 2024.
Caydence Spears, Haverling, senior
A Class B all-state standout, Spears batted .435 with 27 hits (three triples) and 27 RBI last year.
Lindsay Stuck, Wellsville, senior
Stuck received Class B all-state honors in 2024.
Alyssa Weigand, Glen Cove, junior
Weigand hit .500 with five home runs last season. She also threw out 90% of opposing base runners.
Katie Young, Seaford, senior
Young compiled a .441 on-base percentage, a .525 slugging percentage, 26 RBI and 13 stolen bases.
More New York high school sports news:
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App