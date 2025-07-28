New York Top 10 High School Football Teams: Full Schedules and Must-See Matchups
With high school football right around the corner, we are taking a look at the full schedules for the Top 10 teams in New York and highlighting the must-see matchups you won't want to miss this season.
The High School on SI New York Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings came out earlier this week, and Iona Prep is leading the pack.
From No. 1 Iona Prep to No. 10 St. Anthony's, here are the full schedules and can't-miss games for New York's 10 best teams.
Full schedules for the NYSPHSAA Top 10 high school football teams
1. Iona Prep
- Sep. 6: vs. Somers*
- Sep. 12: at Paramus Catholic
- Sep. 19: vs. Joseph-by-the-Sea
- Sep. 27: vs. Cardinal Hayes*
- Oct. 3: at St. Anthony's*
- Oct. 11: at Chaminade*
- Oct. 17: vs. Monsignor Farrell
- Oct. 25: at Kellenberg Memorial
- Nov. 1: vs. Archbishop Stepniac
*Denotes a matchup against a Top 25 NY team
2. Cardinal Hayes
- Sep. 6: vs. St. Joseph Collegiate Institute
- Sep. 13: at St. Joseph Regional
- Sep. 19: vs. Moore Catholic
- Sep. 27: at Iona Prep*
- Oct. 3: vs. Archbishop Stepinac
- Oct. 10: at St. Anthony's*
- Oct. 18: at St. Peter's
- Oct. 24: vs. Chaminade*
- Nov. 1: at Monsignor Farrell
*Denotes a matchup against a Top 25 NY team
3. Somers
- Sep. 6: at Iona Prep*
- Sep. 12: at Rye
- Sep. 19: at Yorktown
- Sep. 26: vs. Mahopac
- Oct. 3: at Harrison
- Oct. 10: vs. Carmel
- Oct. 17: vs. Brewster
- Oct. 24: at Lakeland
*Denotes a matchup against a Top 25 NY team
4. Garden City
- Sep. 13: at Long Beach
- Sep. 20: vs. Baldwin
- Sep. 27: vs. East Meadow
- Oct. 4: at MacArthur
- Oct. 11: vs. Mepham
- Oct. 18: vs. Glen Cove
- Oct. 25: at Calhoun
- Nov. 1: at New Hyde Park Memorial
*Denotes a matchup against a Top 25 NY team
5. CBA-Albany
- Sep. 6: vs. Monsignor Farrell
- Sep. 13: at Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse)*
- Sep. 19: at Saratoga Springs
- Sep. 26: vs. Schenectady
- Oct. 3: vs. Shenendehowa
- Oct. 10: vs. Shaker*
- Oct. 17: at Guilderland
- Oct. 24: vs. Albany
- Nov. 1: at Colonie Central
*Denotes a matchup against a Top 25 NY team
6. Curtis
- Aug. 30: vs. St. Peter's
- Sep. 5: at North Rockland
- Sep. 12: vs. Lincoln
- Sep. 19: at Wagner
- Sep. 27: at Port Richmond
- Oct. 3: vs. New Dorp
- Oct. 17: at Kennedy
- Oct. 24: at Erasmus Hall*
- Oct. 30: vs. DeWitt Clinton
- Nov. 7: vs. Tottenville
*Denotes a matchup against a Top 25 NY team
7. CBA-Syracuse
- Sep. 5: at Whitesboro*
- Sep. 13: vs. Christian Brothers Academy (Albany)*
- Sep. 19: vs. West Genesee
- Sep. 27: vs. Baldwinsville
- Oct. 4: at Proctor
- Oct. 10: at Rome Free Academy
- Oct. 17: vs. Liverpool
- Oct. 23: at Cicero-North Syracuse
*Denotes a matchup against a Top 25 NY team
8. Erasmus Hall
- Sep. 5: at Easton
- Sep. 13: vs. Kennedy
- Sep. 20: at New Dorp
- Sep. 26: at Tottenville
- Oct. 4: vs. Eagle Academy II
- Oct. 17: at DeWitt Clinton
- Oct. 24: vs. Curtis*
- Oct. 31: at Wagner
- Nov. 9: vs. Lincoln
*Denotes a matchup against a Top 25 NY team
9. Canisius
- Sep. 6: vs. Scranton Prep (PA)
- Sep. 13: at Ironton (OH)
- Sep. 19: at Walsh Jesuit
- Sep. 27: vs. St. Joseph Collegiate Institute
- Oct. 4: vs. Bishop Timon-St. Jude
- Oct. 10: at Steubenville (OH)
- Oct. 17: vs. St Andrew's (ONT)
- Oct. 25: vs. Huron Heights (ONT)
- Nov. 1: at St. Francis
*Denotes a matchup against a Top 25 NY team
10. St. Anthony’s
- Aug. 29: vs. McDonogh
- Sep. 5: vs. University Prep
- Sep. 13: vs. Don Bosco Prep
- Sep. 19: vs. Kellenberg Memorial
- Sep. 26: vs. Monsignor Farrell
- Oct. 3: vs. Iona Prep*
- Oct. 10: vs. Cardinal Hayes*
- Oct. 18: at Chaminade*
- Oct. 25: at Archbishop Stepinac
- Oct. 31: at Fordham Prep
*Denotes a matchup against a Top 25 NY team
